Bengals struggle with Wildcats

B-team lost to Front Royal Wildcats 26-7. Landon Eversole scored from 6 yards out and tossed the 2-point PAT to tight end David White, 7-8 at the half. Two onside kicks helped Wildcats pull away in the second half. C-team lost to the Fauquier Falcons 45-21. Trey Jenkins had 2 Tds (20 &11) Rennick Billmeyer had 1 Td (27) and PAT. Dane Kessinger added an extra point. D-team lost 34-0 to Front Royal Wildcats

CB Volleyball handles Paw Paw

A team

Set 1  25-18 CB

Set 2  20-25 Paw Paw

Set 3  25-17 CB

B team

Set 1  25-16 CB

Set 2  25-18 CB

 

CBMS A-team takes care of Pendleton

B team

Set 1 25-22 Pendleton

Set 2 25-15 CB

Set 3 26-24 Pendleton

A team

Set 1 25-22 CB

Set 2 26-24 CB

 

Pioneer Volleyball punishes Paw Paw

B Team

9/11 vs Paw Paw (1) 25-10 (2) 25-14 RMS win

9/12 vs Petersburg (1) 20-23 (2) 18-25 RMS loss

9/17 vs East Hardy (1) 21-17 (2) 25-14 RMS win

A Team

9/11 vs Paw Paw (1) 25-16 (2) 25-15 RMS Win

9/12 vs Petersburg (1) 25-11 (2) 25-16 RMS Win

9/17 vs East Hardy (1) 25- 9  (2) 25-16 RMS win

 

Romney Volleyball defeats Bobcats

B Team

Set 1: 25-18 RMS

Set 2: 25-16 RMS

A Team

Set 1: 18-25 CBMS

Set 2: 25-23 RMS

Set 3: 25-17 RMS

Cougars claw past Mini-Trojans

 The Frostburg Cougars beat the Mini-T’s ‘A’ team 63-13 on Saturday. Ayden Bloomquist tossed a 77-yard TD to Trevor Roof for the 1st touchdown then ran for a 65-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. Peyton Berkel caught a pass for the 2-point conversion. The Mini-T’s ‘B’ team lost a tight contest 14-6 to the Cougars. Carder Laffey punched in the touchdown on a 12-yard run. The Mini-T’s ‘C’ team captured the Cougars 21-6. Tristian Dillinger scored the longest run in team history on a 95-yard gallop into the endzone. Dillinger also scored on a 68-yard run and a 50-yard run. The Cougars took care of business in the Flag Football game winning 12-6. Sam Fee scored a 30-yard touchdown for Hampshire. Next game up for Hampshire is at Ridgeley against the Hawks on Sept. 28.

CBMS Cross Country Results – 9/17

Boys Team

1st Shepherdstown

2nd Capon Bridge

3rd Harpers Ferry

4th Wildwood

5th Charles Town

Boys Individual: 3rd Collin Hall, 10th Dylan Streisel, 11th Ethan VanMeter, 14th Mason Stiefel, 15th Travis Smith, 20th Aiden Loy, 29th Cannon Mowery

Girls Team

1st Capon Bridge

2nd Shepherdstown

3rd Harpers Ferry

4th Wildwood

5th Charles Town

Girls Individual: 2nd Mulledy Jane Cook, 3rd Della Knight, 6th Claudia Lucas, 7th Cheyanne Hawse, 12th Bailey Nichols, 13th Maliyah Steinmetz, 14th Peyton Asbury

