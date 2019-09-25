Bengals struggle with Wildcats
B-team lost to Front Royal Wildcats 26-7. Landon Eversole scored from 6 yards out and tossed the 2-point PAT to tight end David White, 7-8 at the half. Two onside kicks helped Wildcats pull away in the second half. C-team lost to the Fauquier Falcons 45-21. Trey Jenkins had 2 Tds (20 &11) Rennick Billmeyer had 1 Td (27) and PAT. Dane Kessinger added an extra point. D-team lost 34-0 to Front Royal Wildcats
CB Volleyball handles Paw Paw
A team
Set 1 25-18 CB
Set 2 20-25 Paw Paw
Set 3 25-17 CB
B team
Set 1 25-16 CB
Set 2 25-18 CB
CBMS A-team takes care of Pendleton
B team
Set 1 25-22 Pendleton
Set 2 25-15 CB
Set 3 26-24 Pendleton
A team
Set 1 25-22 CB
Set 2 26-24 CB
Pioneer Volleyball punishes Paw Paw
B Team
9/11 vs Paw Paw (1) 25-10 (2) 25-14 RMS win
9/12 vs Petersburg (1) 20-23 (2) 18-25 RMS loss
9/17 vs East Hardy (1) 21-17 (2) 25-14 RMS win
A Team
9/11 vs Paw Paw (1) 25-16 (2) 25-15 RMS Win
9/12 vs Petersburg (1) 25-11 (2) 25-16 RMS Win
9/17 vs East Hardy (1) 25- 9 (2) 25-16 RMS win
Romney Volleyball defeats Bobcats
B Team
Set 1: 25-18 RMS
Set 2: 25-16 RMS
A Team
Set 1: 18-25 CBMS
Set 2: 25-23 RMS
Set 3: 25-17 RMS
Cougars claw past Mini-Trojans
The Frostburg Cougars beat the Mini-T’s ‘A’ team 63-13 on Saturday. Ayden Bloomquist tossed a 77-yard TD to Trevor Roof for the 1st touchdown then ran for a 65-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. Peyton Berkel caught a pass for the 2-point conversion. The Mini-T’s ‘B’ team lost a tight contest 14-6 to the Cougars. Carder Laffey punched in the touchdown on a 12-yard run. The Mini-T’s ‘C’ team captured the Cougars 21-6. Tristian Dillinger scored the longest run in team history on a 95-yard gallop into the endzone. Dillinger also scored on a 68-yard run and a 50-yard run. The Cougars took care of business in the Flag Football game winning 12-6. Sam Fee scored a 30-yard touchdown for Hampshire. Next game up for Hampshire is at Ridgeley against the Hawks on Sept. 28.
CBMS Cross Country Results – 9/17
Boys Team
1st Shepherdstown
2nd Capon Bridge
3rd Harpers Ferry
4th Wildwood
5th Charles Town
Boys Individual: 3rd Collin Hall, 10th Dylan Streisel, 11th Ethan VanMeter, 14th Mason Stiefel, 15th Travis Smith, 20th Aiden Loy, 29th Cannon Mowery
Girls Team
1st Capon Bridge
2nd Shepherdstown
3rd Harpers Ferry
4th Wildwood
5th Charles Town
Girls Individual: 2nd Mulledy Jane Cook, 3rd Della Knight, 6th Claudia Lucas, 7th Cheyanne Hawse, 12th Bailey Nichols, 13th Maliyah Steinmetz, 14th Peyton Asbury
