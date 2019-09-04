SOUTH CHARLESTON — An early black bear gun season, with or without hunting dogs, runs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 15 in all of Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties.
All or parts of 16 counties will be open to bear gun hunting Sept.21-27, with or without dogs.
They are Barbour (east of Route 92), Braxton (east of I – 79), Clay (south of Elk River), Grant, Greenbrier, Hardy, Mineral (west of New Creek), Monroe (east of Route 219), Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Preston, Randolph, Tucker, Upshur (east of Route 20) and Webster.
All of Boone, Fayette, Kanawha and Raleigh counties will be open to bear gun hunting Oct. 5-11, with or without dogs.
“Counties that will be open for early bear hunting are above their management objective and need additional bears to be harvested to achieve their goal,” said Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR).
“The benefit of early seasons is that all bears are available because den entrance is still two or more months away.”
Carpenter advises that oak mast from the red oak group appears to be more abundant in most areas than in 2018, and many of the soft mast species have done well.
Bears often feed heavily on soft mast early in the season before hard mast becomes available.
“Hunters who focus their efforts near black cherry trees that have fruit, abandoned apple orchards and autumn olive thickets should be able to find bruins,” Carpenter said.
Successful hunters are required to submit a premolar tooth from each harvested bear. In addition, hunters who harvest a female black bear are encouraged to save the reproductive tract or all the entrails.
Hunters who submit a complete reproductive tract will be eligible for a $20 gift card. Data obtained from tooth samples and reproductive tracts are used for black bear population monitoring.
Hunters can get a bear tooth envelope at all DNR Wildlife Resources Section district offices and the Elkins Operations Center.
Hunters with reproductive tracts or entrails should keep them cool or freeze them and contact their nearest Wildlife Resources district office to arrange pickup.
Hunters are reminded to purchase their bear damage stamp as well as an appropriate hunting license. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.