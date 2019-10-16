KEYSER — It was a beautiful autumn afternoon for a jog in Mineral County as the Hampshire harriers girls squad captured 1st place in the 57th area cross country championships.
“I felt proud,” said Head Coach Bill Lipps after watching his girls team win their record 10th area championship. “This girls’ program has been strong for years and for these girls to work as hard as they do and to continue winning championships cannot leave a coach with any emotion other than proud.”
Hampshire was led by senior Danielle Davis who finished in 2nd place (21:38) just 3 seconds behind Hannah Muir of Mountain Ridge who took 1st. With the top 10 finish, Davis became a 3-time All-Area runner. Sophomore Alex Kile crossed the finish line in 4th (22:08) to become a 2-time All-Area runner.
Maggie Odom and Emalee Bradley also received All-Area honors as they finished 9th and 10th place respectively.
Rounding out the top 7 for Hampshire was Deidra Haines who finished 13th (24:04.00), Jada Fout 14th (24:04.1), and Katie Dice 16th (24:27).
“Our girls run well on all courses,” explained Lipps. “They just have the mental toughness to go out and get it done. They know the race plan and they execute. That is what they did Thursday.”
Other team results for the girls included Frankfort who took 2nd place, Keyser 3rd, Allegany 4th, and Mountain Ridge 5th.
In the boys race Hampshire was without its top runner Chris Lucas, but nonetheless Andrew Dorsey stepped up and finished with All-Area honors finishing in 8th place (18:23).
“Andrew has a desire that I do not see in other runners,” Lipps stated.
“He may not be the fastest but I know there is no other runner that gives 110% like he does.”
Coach Lipps was pleased that the boys took 3rd place behind 1st place Frankfort and 2nd place Allegany.
“When a team is without their top athlete, it is tough for them to stay focused. They hung in and still ran well,” said Lipps.
Individually for the Trojans, Coltyn Kile finished 14th (18:52), Austin Ramsay 18th (19:07), Hunter Rose 25th (19:39), Dennis Davis 29th (20:06), and Daniel Barbe 35th (20:43).
In the JV race Alexa VanMeter finished 1st (25:04) on the girls side while Jeff Combs took 5th (21:03) and Gabe Hamm came in 13th (23:35).
Next up for the Harriers is a trip to Winchester on Saturday, Oct. 19 for the Third Battle Invitational with a start time of 9 a.m. o
