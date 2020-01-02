Paw Paw comes up short against Harman 72-56
The Paw Paw boys basketball team lost to Harman before Christmas 72-56. Logan King was the leading scorer with 17 points, Dylan Moreland scored 13, and Coby Ridgeway tacked on 9 for the Pirates. Braydan Huffman scored 20 points and Clayson Knotts had 17 points for the Panthers.
Tygarts Valley takes down Paw Paw 77-53
The Pirates boys basketball team lost to the Bulldogs last week 77-53. Logan King led Paw Paw with 16 points. Dylan Moreland scored 15 and Coby Ridgeway added 11 for the Pirates. Logan George led Tygarts Valley with 20 points while Willie Walden finished with 12.
CBMS girls defeat Paw Paw 49-4
Izzy Blomquist 17 pts, 3 assists
Jaden Kerns 4 pts
Hailee Jenkins 8 pts, 5 rebounds, 7 steals
Daniella Knight 6 pts, 4 steals
Dakota Strawderman 10 pts,
Kora McBride 2 pts, 4 rebounds
Della Knight 2 pts
Record: 4-0
Gilmer gets by Paw Paw 63-49
Paw Paw jumped out to an early lead 14-13 after the 1st quarter but Gilmer snagged the lead at half 30-25, going on to win 63-49. Paw Paw’s Coby Ridgeway scored 25 points while dishing out 4 assists. Dylan Moreland scored 8 points and grabbed 3 rebounds for the Pirates.
