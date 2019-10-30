BUCKHANNON — The Hampshire Trojan volleyball team put together a 13 game winning streak and made it to the Spooktacular tournament championship before being knocked off by Shady Spring 2-1.
On Thursday last week the Trojans defeated East Hardy 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-21) before hitting the road and playing on Saturday at the Spooktacular tournament.
Hampshire dominated Robert C. Byrd, Pendleton, John Marshall, and Buckhannon-Upshur winning games 2-0 and holding all opponents to less than 20 points in each set.
Coach Megan Fuller elaborated on the performance.
“I would say the level of competition we saw in Buckhannon was not the same that we matched up against in Parkersburg and Greenbrier.”
Fuller continued, “We were able to make several substitutions at Buck-Up and still feel confident in our success. I was pleased that our final couple matches were very high level as that is what we need at the end of the season.”
The Trojans were challenged in the championship game in a back and forth affair against Shady Spring. Hampshire lost the 1st set 25-12, but bounced back to take the 2nd set 25-16. The final and deciding set Shady Spring was able to defeat the Trojans 25-16.
“We were very inconsistent in the first game against them. We struggled to get into defensive position and to get a decent serve receive,” explained Fuller.
“We often have difficulty moving from a noisy atmosphere to a quieter one which is what happened from the semifinals match to the championship. In the second game we completely turned the tables and switched identities with Shady. In the third match we scored their first seven points with our own unforced errors and couldn't climb out of that hole. We were trying to play catch up the entire game,” Fuller stated.
Although the 13 game winning streak came to a close against Shady Spring, the consistency shown from this Trojan squad was remarkable.
“Our team can be incredible at times when everyone is firing on all cylinders at the same time. I am definitely not surprised at that run,” Fuller said.
Next up for Hampshire is a road game at Keyser today with JV starting at 6 p.m. and the varsity playing immediately following. o
