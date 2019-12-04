SUNRISE SUMMIT — For the 1st time this season, a Hampshire swimmer did not break a school record at a swim meet although several swimmers recorded personal bests after the Thanksgiving holiday.
A dual meet took place on Saturday between Washington, Martinsburg, Jefferson, and Hampshire, but unfortunately the Trojans were unable to come away with victory in both the girls and boys meets.
On the boys side Hampshire lost to Washington 80-4, Martinsburg 23-20, and Jefferson 80-7, while the girls lost to Washington 67-21, Martinsburg 51-35, and Jefferson 71-18.
“It was a tough week for us only having 2 practices and with the holiday and everything,” said Head Coach Lisa Lease.
“The kids still did good for the most part, but we could have done better.”
While the overall team scores failed to net a win, the focus is more on the individual performances at this point of the season.
“The most important thing I look at is dropping times, and them getting better each week,” explained Lease.
Perhaps one of the reasons Coach Lease bypasses the significance of team results is because she is setting reasonable goals and expectations given her student athletes.
“We have a disadvantage against the other schools in the Eastern Panhandle because there isn’t a youth swimming program in Hampshire County.”
Although team results were not sparkling, there were some individual performances in the pool that stood out for Hampshire.
Jordan Haslacker swam her personal best in the 100-yard freestyle (1:08.24) that was good enough for 3rd place.
“Jordan worked extremely hard in the offseason and has been really trying hard. She has the drive and ambition to do it,” stated Lease.
During the summer, Jordan spent time at Saint Vincent swim camp in Latrobe, Pa. to work on different drills for all strokes and getting better at swimming with form.
“In freestyle I learned how to improve my form by using my hand from the top of the head all the way to my mid thigh,” Haslacker explained while demonstrating the technique.
“Also I was taught how to use paddles to help out my training.” Certainly those hours of hard work in the pool are coming to fruition as Haslacker continues dropping times each week.
Another swimmer with an outstanding performance on Saturday was sophomore Austin Eglinger who set 2 new personal bests. Austin finished in 7th place in the 100-yard freestyle (1:04.02) and took 7th in the 50-yard freestyle (27.50).
“Austin is very motivated and wants to do well. The competition on the boys team has helped him step up his game,” commented Coach Lease.
One reason Austin has found success lately is the focus on improving his lower body movement while swimming freestyle.
“I have been working on my kick which has helped me improve my times,” said Eglinger.
Other swimmers who notched a personal best time include; Anthony Voit 200-yard freestyle (2:34.20), Taylor Kirk 200-yard freestyle (2:50.78), Bria Edgell 50-yard freestyle (28.90), Coltyn Kile 50-yard freestyle (29.72), Jeff Combs 50-yard freestyle (33.53), Ty Keiter 50-yard freestyle (34.06) and 100-yard freestyle (1:23.37), and Ali Ginevan 100-yard freestyle (1:44.50).
One area of focus this week in practice will be eliminating disqualifications.
“We haven’t really figured out what is really going on with the DQ,” said Lease.
“Maybe the kids are coming in too low and we can work on touch the wall higher so the refs have a clear vision.”
This weekend the Trojans are back in the pool in Shepherdstown for an invitational meet against schools from the eastern panhandle starting at 5 p.m.
So what does Coach Lease hope to witness on Saturday?
“I want to see some more personal bests, schools records, and no DQ’s.”
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.