The glory years for athletics in Hampshire County came between 1949 and 1961 as all 5 teams in the top 5 hail from this time period. The common denominator with 4 out of 5 top teams is football. Shuffling through the nuance of which teams deserve to be ranked higher comes down to preference and the unique situations at hand.
Does an undefeated team in 1961 deserve to be ranked ahead of a 1-loss state champion? Do back-to-back undefeated seasons carry more weight than a 1-loss state runner-up squad?
Once again, as the judge and jury of this prestigious list, I had to make some extremely difficult calls. With that said, the 1961 undefeated Romney Football squad (9-0) has a strong argument to be ranked in the Top 3, however, they fell just short and come up as #4 overall based on a few factors.
The Pioneer defense was staunch under Coach Roger Parker as they allowed on average 4.3 points per game, giving up a total of 39 on the season. The offense did enough to win, which is all that matters at the end of the day, as they tallied 172 points on the season for an average of 19.1 points per game.
The incredible Blue Angel play against Beall that saved the undefeated season for the 1961 Romney Pioneers wasn’t their only close call.
Half of the victories were by a touchdown or less as RHS rolled to a 9-0 record that stands as the last perfect record for Romney High (the school closed in 1964) and, indeed, the last in Hampshire County history.
The only disappointment for the Pioneers is that they missed the state playoffs. Only 2 teams were chosen to play for the championship.
“We got down to the very end of the season and we kept being ranked 4th or 5th,” remembered Dick Miller, then a senior quarterback.
One drawback was that Romney had only 9 games, a result of Keyser being dropped from the schedule for a couple of years. A 10th opponent would have provided valuable bonus points to move up in the rankings.
Coach “Tack” Clark had a powerhouse program with Keyser in the 1950s and 60s, highlighted by state championships in 1956, 1962 and 1969. Romney struggled against the Black & Gold in the late 50s, losing every game from 1954-1959 with the Pioneers getting shut out in 4 of those games and failing to score in double digits each time.
Ron E. Pyles wrote a historical review of the Romney High Football program and mentioned the glaring omission from the schedule.
“One can only speculate why Keyser was not on the schedule and why the team played only 9 games rather than the traditional 10. It is perhaps interesting to ponder whether the 1961 Pioneers would have turned in an undefeated season had they played Keyser, particularly in light of the fact that in the last 12 meetings between these 2 schools Keyser was 10-1-1 against the Pioneers.”
With Keyser eliminated from the schedule, Coach Roger Parker couldn’t find a game late in the season. He broke the news to the team after they won the last, homecoming game against Farmington.
“I was 17 years old then, and I remembered that quite unfondly for quite a few years,” Miller said.
Parker remembered the disappointment as well.
“We didn’t get in, but we should have,” he said 50 years later.
Farmington was the last of those 5 scrapes, a 19-12 decision.
“Robert Wolford sent the cheering spectators into near-hysteria with about 4 minutes to go when he pulled down a 15-yard pass from quarterback Don Wade while standing in the midst of 2 Farmington defenders in the end zone,” the Hampshire Review of Nov. 8, 1961, reported.
Romney held leads of 6-0 and 12-6, but Farmington had tied it each time on spectacular plays — blocking a John Machemer punt for the first and completing a 54-yard pass for the second.
Machemer was on the positive end of a blocked punt that won another close encounter.
Franklin was dominating the game on Sept. 15, outgaining the Pioneers 160 yards to 75, holding an 11-4 advantage in first downs. Romney had only 22 yards of offense in the second half. But late in the game, the Pioneers held Franklin on downs and the Panthers had to punt.
Machemer and Frank Cosner, a key figure in the Blue Angel victory over Beall, lined up at tackle and end on the left side of the defensive line.
Cosner blocked the punt.
“I got it in the face,” he recalled. “It just kind of stunned me.”
He was “in a fog,” he said, when Machemer picked up the ball.
“I just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”
He took off toward the east end zone at RHS’s Cooper Field,
“It was something like 40 yards, but it seemed like it was 140 yards,” Machemer related. “They used to tease me that I ran like a spigot.”
The 12-7 victory over Berkeley Springs to start the 1961 campaign came a little easier. RHS scored on the first drive of the season and picked up another as the 4th started. But the Indians “came roaring back,” the Review reported on a 45-yard pass play to make it close.
A week after the 19-13 Beall victory, the Pioneers faced another test against Potomac Valley Conference rival Ridgeley.
The Ridgeley defense had forced Romney to turn the ball over on downs around the Black Hawks 25 in the first quarter. The visitors fumbled the ball back to the Pioneers on the next play. That turned into a Terry Mezzatesta touchdown and the only score in a game that put the Pioneers atop the PVC standings.
Defense, Parker says, was key to the change in RHS fortunes in his 2nd year of coaching. The Pioneers had finished 3-4-2 in 1960.
“My defense was really strong,” he said, starting with junior lineman Don Cookman, who was honorable mention all-state that year, first-team all-state as a senior and went on to play at WVU.
“Donnie Cookman lifted weights, which nobody did back then,” Parker recollected.
The Pioneers gave up just 39 points over 9 games, a 4.3-per-game average. They recorded 5 shutouts, including 4 in a row early in the season.
The players remember the coaching of Parker and assistant Don Peters as instrumental.
“They turned the program around,” Cookman said. “I attribute it all to him, to both of them.”
Miller remembers Parker’s style.
“He just had a way about him,” he said. “He wasn’t overly aggressive, but he just had a way of convincing you that you were going to win ballgames.”
From a sophomore’s perspective, though, 2 other ingredients were key.
Jim Alkire was a 10th-grader that season, a starting defensive back, the place kicker and, after an injury to Kenny Ayers, a starting halfback.
Other than losing Ayers to a blood clot that wouldn’t heal, the Pioneers had remarkably few injuries, he recalls.
“A few injuries can make a bad season,” he said after his own career in coaching.
But just as important for the Pioneers, Alkire says, was luck. “You have to have good luck.”
Call it luck, like Machemer’s blocked-punt touchdown or Sonny Graham’s alert play in the Beall victory, or call it “scrappy” play, as Miller does.
Either way, the Pioneers had it in 1961, winning every game.
“It showed when you hustle, good things can happen,” Alkire stated.
Although the Pioneers were not included in the 1961 state championship, perhaps they would have been if they played Keyser. Undefeated Winfield knocked off Williamstown 19-13 to take home the class ‘A’ title, but it could be argued that Romney should have earned a spot in the championship. Williamstown had a blemish on their record, a 13-13 tie against Tyler County during the regular season.
If only the Pioneers had played a 10th game against a quality opponent, then we could be talking about the best team to ever play in Hampshire history. o
