Hampshire County Parks and Recreation concluded its seventh annual Christmas Festival of Lights at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park on Wednesday, Jan. 1, and the response was terrific. Over 6,400 vehicles toured the lights, and estimating modestly that each vehicle contained three people, over 18,000 people attended the Festival.
The Hampshire County Commission and the Parks and Recreation Board have made significant contributions, both monetary and maintenance, in support of the Festival, and both are committed to supporting it in the future. But we also want to give the individual citizens and the business community of Hampshire County the opportunity to show their support for the project so we can truly make the Festival something that we can all be proud of.
In that vein, we are kicking off our seventh annual Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive. Our goal is to raise $10,000 to purchase additional displays so we can light up the area above the amphitheater and the middle of the park, to add an additional 4-foot section to our giant Christmas tree, and to make necessary repairs to the existing displays. To date, we have received $1,950 in donations from the public and a $5,000 allocation from the HCP&R Board. Other contributors will be listed in the following categories:
Santa Club- This category will include all individuals and businesses that contribute $1,000 or more. Their names will be listed on professionally prepared placards on a lighted board that will be displayed on the back of the amphitheater where everyone visiting the Festival will see it. We will also put an individual picture of each Santa Club member in the Hampshire Review.
Santa’s Helpers- This category will include those who contribute $500. Their names will be listed on professionally prepared placards on another lighted board on the back of the amphitheater.
Elves- These will include those who contribute $250. They will be listed on smaller placards farther down the second lighted board.
Reindeer- This category will include all those who contribute up to $100. They will be listed on smaller placards farther down the second lighted board.
Donations of any size are appreciated. If you just want to send in $5 or $10, every contribution helps make the Festival that much better in 2020. And we’ll list every contributor, no matter how big or how small the contribution, on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com.
We are conducting our Fund Drive during January and February so we can take advantage of the after-Christmas sales that most dealers offer. Don’t miss out on your chance to help make the Christmas Festival of Lights an event that our entire county can cherish for years to come.
Contributions may be mailed to HCP&R, P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or delivered to the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you’d like us to pick up your contribution, give us a call at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make the necessary arrangements to come and get your donation at your home or place of business. Thank you for your support of this project!
Lord of the Rings Wrestling Tournament
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation and the Hampshire Mat Club will hold the ninth annual Lord of the Rings Open Youth Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Hampshire High School. The wrestling action starts at 8 a.m. and continues all day, with competition on four mats simultaneously. Admission charge is $5 for adults and $3 for students for the entire day of wrestling.
Teams of boys and girls ages five to fifteen from all over West Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia will be featured in the tournament, with wrestlers competing in over 50 weight and age classifications. If you’ve never attended a youth wrestling tourney, you really should take an hour or two to check it out. I promise you’ll be entertained.
Rentals at Old CBMS
Two years ago, HCP&R entered into an agreement with the Hampshire County Board of Education to lease the gym, cafeteria, and five classrooms at Old CBMS. Since then we have spent considerable time and money on improvements to the facility. Those improvements include new floor tiles in the boys’ dressing room, re-finishing the gymnasium floor, installing new LED lights in the gym and a single switch on the wall to turn them on, installing new floor and ceiling tiles in the cafeteria, painting the cafeteria, purchasing enough tables and chairs to accommodate 164 people in the cafeteria, purchasing new appliances for the home economics room, installing a new door and a keypad lock on the main entrance to the gym, employing a cleaning service to clean the entire facility, and installing a surveillance system for both the gym and the cafeteria.
The HCP&R Board has worked hard to make Old CBMS a first-class facility that we can now offer to the public. If you would like to reserve the gym for basketball, volleyball, birthday parties, or any other indoor activity, it is now available for rent at $30 per hour. If you would like to rent the cafeteria and the home economics room, which has a refrigerator, two stoves, ample counter space, and one sink, those two are available for one price of $40 per hour. The cafeteria is perfect for meetings, reunions, receptions, and community gatherings. All proceeds from rentals will be used to make necessary upgrades to the OCBMS facility as needs arise.
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities. o
