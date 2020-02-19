For the second week in a row, EMU senior pitcher John Judy (Shanks, W.V./Hampshire) has been named the baseball Old Dominion Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.
Judy topped his first outing of the year in his second appearance, striking out 9 batters while throwing 6.0 shutout innings in Saturday's 4-0 win over Southern Virginia. He allowed just one hit and only three runners total to reach base, earning the win in a 7-inning game for the second straight time.
For the season, Judy is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 12.0 IP.
The EMU Diamond Royals take a 3-2 record on the road to Christopher Newport on Wednesday, Feb. 19, before returning home for a weekend of 7-inning doubleheaders against DeSales and Penn St.-Altoona.
