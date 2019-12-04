Trojans polish off Moorefield 69-54
MOOREFIELD — The scrimmage against the Yellow Jackets was the conclusion of the preseason for the Trojans and they did enough on the court to pick up the win 69-54.
“I don’t think we played very well at all to be honest,” said Coach Julieanne Buckley.
“We were a little lazy on defense, but as bad as we played we were still able to come out with a 15 point win. It wasn’t our night shooting the basketball.”
Although some players struggled shooting the rock, junior Gracie Fields was not one of them as she led the team with 22 points.
“This year I feel like I have better court vision and I am not rushing to make decisions,” Fields said after the game.
“During the offseason I really tried to work on my left hand and taking the ball to the hoop.”
The other monster shooting the basketball was Kat Corbin who torched the nets with six 3-pointers to finish with 20 points. A key to whether the Trojans win or lose throughout the season will be Corbin’s ability to drain the 3-ball, which is her forte on the court.
Danielle Davis tallied a double-double scoring 10 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Freshman Hannah Ault notched 7 points, while Jada Fout tossed in 5. Starting PG Lainee Selan wound up with 2 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, and 7 assists for the Trojans.
Scrimmage games allow teams to work out the kinks and for coaches to get back in the full swing of things, especially when setting substitution rotations.
“In terms of lineup I feel like I have a pretty good idea, but we still are working things out,” explained Coach Buckley.
“The good thing is this team has a lot of chemistry. Great communication, and good basketball knowledge on the floor which helps with overall team chemistry.”
The other item of note from the scrimmage was Coach Buckley getting called for a technical foul for mildly expressing discontent on a call. As previously stated, scrimmages provide learning opportunities for everyone involved including coaches and referees.
On the horizon is the Tipoff Tournament that starts on Friday night against Petersburg at 8 p.m. In the other matchup, Moorefield will play against Sherando. The victors will play for the championship on Saturday at 8 p.m.
So, what will it take for the Trojans to knock off the Vikings?
“We need to be really up-tempo like we were against Handley,” answered Buckley.
“We need to start the season with a bang and I would like to win this tip-off tourney, and we can if we stay focused. Also it will give us confidence going into the rest of the season.”
In summer league the Trojans didn’t have any trouble knocking off Petersburg and in fall ball the squad had success against Sherando.
On Monday, Dec. 9, Hampshire hits the road to play Musselman with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. o
