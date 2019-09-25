Vikings score 15 in 4th quarter to capture 29-14 win
PETERSBURG — After falling short in overtime to a solid Spring Mills squad the previous week, Hampshire trotted on their Trojan horse into Grant County last Friday looking to victimize the Vikings, however, Petersburg’s defense installed a virus detector and eliminated any threats of a Trojan horse coming away with a 29-14 victory.
With the game tied 14-14 at the end of the 3rd quarter, the Vikings rushed for 117 yards and scored 15 points in the 4th quarter to pull out the win for Petersburg. After the game Coach Rule was asked what went wrong for the Trojans, “I was disappointed with our pregame preparation and our moral. It’s hard to win when you don’t have your full team available.”
Team captain and starting RB Hunter Staub was on the sidelines and that certainly hurt the Green and White as the team totaled just 49 yards on 24 carries. “We have a lack of depth, with substitute players playing and we were depleted, and our guys were gassed. We did nothing different as far as changing our X’s and O’s, so I would say our lack of rushing had to do with injuries,” said Rule.
One guy that wasn’t gassed for the Trojans was Mr. Do-it-all Christian Hicks who hauled in 2 touchdown receptions for a total of 100-yards and converted both PAT’s. For his amazing efforts on the field, Hicks earned player of the week. “His will and determination are impeccable and immeasurable,” said Coach Rule.
Petersburg grabbed the lead early in the game as freshman Peyton Day scored an 8-yard rushing touchdown to give the Vikings a 6-0 lead. In the 2nd quarter, QB Tra Bryson found Christian Hicks in the endzone and after a successful PAT the Trojans led 7-6.
With under a minute remaining in the 2nd quarter, Trevor Sardo picked off a pass at the Hampshire 2 yard line thwarting any kind of scoring threat for the Vikings before the half. But that was proven false as Petersburg took down Chris Carr in the endzone to record a safety and grab an 8-7 lead heading into the locker rooms.
“I felt with our game preparation that we could go down and score, with 3 timeouts, considering they were getting to start the 2nd half,” explained Coach Rule on why he choose to run the football instead of kneeling and running out the clock to end the half.
The Vikings put more points on the board after halftime as Peyton Day scored a 9-yard rushing touchdown to give Petersburg the 14-7 lead.
The Trojans answered quickly as Bryson hit Hicks with a 71-yard pass to knot the game at 14. But in the 4th quarter it was all Vikings led by QB Dawson Tingler who scored 2 rushing touchdowns on runs of 12-yards and 14-yards respectively.
Although Petersburg controlled the line of scrimmage late in the game, Coach Rule believed a negative mindset was the cause.
“Our mentality was we were demoralized, I don’t think it had anything to do with our conditioning,” said Rule. “When your sideline is hyped, your team is hyped, when its dead, your team is dead.”
Petersburg finished the game with 347 yards on the ground on 55 carries, with 73 yards through the air. Hampshire totaled 141 passing yards on 10 receptions and 49 rushing yards on 24 carries. Alex Pritts led the way with 45 yards on 14 rushes. Tra Bryson went 10-for-25 for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns. In addition to Hicks, Jacob Whelan pulled down 3 balls for 23 yards.
Defensively Trevor Sardo and Barret See led the team with 6.5 tackles each. Dakota Stickley finished with 5 tackles while Alex Hott tallied 4. Parker Richardson and Alex Pritts finished with 3.5 tackles while Sam Moreland and Jacob Whelan chipped in with 3 tackles.
Next up for Hampshire (0-4) is the Mountain Ridge Miners (1-2). “We know that they are going to be physical and run misdirection, as well as try to get the ball on the edge,” said Rule. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Frostburg, Md. on Friday Sept. 27.
The Trojan JV football team defeated East Hardy on Monday night 25-12, to pick up their first win of the season.
