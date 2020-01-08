SUNRISE SUMMIT — It was a busy week for the Hampshire girls basketball team and they were up to the task as they knocked off Northern 64-31, SVCA 61-37, and John Handley 46-36.
Last Thursday the team traveled to Accident, Md. and thoroughly pounded the Huskies in the Igloo behind the impressive shooting performance of Nicole McManamay who finished with 20 points.
“Nicki is starting to become more confident with her shot and finding her groove,” Coach Buckley stated after the game.
Nicole was on fire in the first half scoring 16 of her 20 points, highlighted by three 3-pointers.
Gracie Fields had a solid game as well tossing in 12 points, while sharp-shooter Kat Corbin finished the day with 10 points.
Also scoring for Hampshire was Ellen Keaton with 8 points, Jadyn Judy had 5, Hannah Ault scored 4, Jada Fout finished with 3, and Lainee Selan chipped in 2.
Perhaps the most impressive part of the performance in the Igloo was Hampshire’s lockdown defense that created turnovers, fast break opportunities, and limited the Huskies ability to score. In fact, Northern failed to score double-digit points in any quarter.
After Martinsburg canceled the game on Saturday, the Trojans filled the void with Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy and won in dominating fashion. On Monday night it was the same story as defense was the theme as the Trojans kept the Judges in check throughout the contest.
Hampshire improves to 6-4 overall on the season and currently holds a 4 game winning streak.
There is a big test on the horizon for Hampshire this week as Keyser comes to town on Friday night. The Golden Tornado has been a thorn in the side of Hampshire the past couple of years as the Trojans have not defeated Keyser since Jan. 26, 2017. That win happened in Keyser as the Trojans pulled out a 54-42 victory.
In order to knock off the rivals from Mineral County, Hampshire will need to break free of the pesky defense installed by Coach Josh Blowe, who preaches a full court press defense combined with a physical style of basketball.
The key for Hampshire to knock off Keyser will be the ability to create open shots, and take advantage of opportunities, especially at the charity stripe as points will be at a premium.
Hampshire has a monumental task on Monday night as they play host to one of the best teams in the region, Southern Garrett who currently has yet to lose a game this season (6-0). Last season the Rams knocked off Hampshire 60-43 in Oakland, Md.
Limiting open shots and staying out of foul trouble will be necessary for Hampshire to have a chance to knock off the powerhouse Southern squad. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13. o
