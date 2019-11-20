Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor two youth basketball leagues for the coming winter. Biddy Buddy is for all boys and girls in grades 3 and 4, and the Intermediate Basketball League (IBL) is for all boys and girls in grades 5 through 8. The schedule of important dates and times for these two leagues is as follows:
Try-outs for both leagues will be this Sunday, Nov. 24, at Romney Middle School. All players will be assigned to a team at that time. All interested players should attend their assigned try-outs to be assured of being placed on a team. Times are as follows:
1 p.m. - Girls’ Biddy Buddy
2 p.m. -Boys’ Biddy Buddy
3 p.m. - Girls’ IBL
4 p.m. - Boys’ IBL
Team practices will begin the week of Nov. 25, and each team will have two practices before the first game. Practices and games will alternate between Romney and Capon Bridge, with teams practicing at the location of that week’s games. The first games will be played on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School (OCBMS) gym.
Registration Fee for Biddy Buddy and the IBL is $25. To register, log onto the HCP&R website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and then send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or you may bring the fee with you the day of the try-outs. You may also register in person at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registrations will also be accepted at RMS the day of the try-outs.
Christmas Festival of Lights
Our seventh annual Christmas Festival of Lights will kick off with the Lighting Ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. The Festival will run through January 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
We will serve coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies free of charge to all who attend the Lighting Ceremony, and Santa will be there to greet the kids of all ages. And you kids need to remember to bring an ornament to help decorate the official Christmas Festival of Lights Christmas Tree.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past six years. We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to over 200 displays this year. New features for 2019 include a big reindeer catapult display in the middle of the park and a four-foot extension to our giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater, making it an 18-foot tree this year.
Also, don't forget about our great musical display. When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to a specific frequency and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio. And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge. Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this special Christmas tradition.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
We asked for bids for financing and for a general contractor for the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park, with dates to submit those bids scheduled for last week. We will be announcing the selection of those bids later this week, and we are hoping to meet with the contractor and begin construction of the inside of the new building before or shortly after Thanksgiving.
The 6,600-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including: 4-H Camp, weddings, wedding receptions, business meetings, business conferences, family reunions, birthday parties, baby showers, retreats, camps for organizations, anniversary celebrations, craft shows, class reunions, holiday celebrations and picnics.
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at (304) 822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. o
