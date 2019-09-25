After a narrow loss to Frankfort The HHS Boys vanquished the vikings 10-2
SUNRISE SUMMIT — The week started off with a bitter back-and-forth battle on the road against rival Frankfort as the Falcons managed to squeak by the Trojans 1-0 thanks to an awkward deflection that bounced in favor of the birds.
Although Frankfort came away with the victory, there were many positives seen on the field for Hampshire. According to Coach Shawn Healy, “Hudl analytics showed us out possessing them 60-40. The difference was a shot that deflected off of one of my player’s legs to squirt past the keeper. At the end of the day we were unable to hit the dirt between the pipes.”
Sometimes luck can be the difference between two evenly matched teams. One thing Hampshire did well was keep Falcon striker Briar Cessna in check as he became frustrated with the Trojan defense and eventually earned a yellow card. A tip of the cap to Gentry Shockey as he was a beast on the field covering all sorts of ground and keeping Briar tied in knots all game long, which effectively nullified the Falcons best scoring option.
The floodgates opened for the Hampshire offense on Saturday afternoon as the offense put up double-digits against the Petersburg Vikings in a 10-2 convincing home victory.
“With Petersburg we were able to overwhelm them early,” said Coach Healy. “We scored 6 times in the first 8 minutes and 8 total goals in the first 15 minutes. We were just way faster and we were able to move the ball through their defense.”
Statistically for Hampshire Brady Pyles led the team with 4 goals against the Vikings with 2 assists. Burt Gayleard scored 1 goal, while striker Andrew Strawn notched 1 goal and 2 assists in 35 minutes of action. Andrew’s younger brother Dominic Strawn also tallied a goal. Carter Smith played the role of FedEx delivering 4 packages that contained assists while notching a goal for himself as well. Derrick Hyson and Colin Hott rounded out the scoring for the Trojans.
There has been noticeable improvement defensively for Hampshire and Coach Healy attributes that to a shift in the lineup. “We moved the Voit twins Austin and Anthony back to center back and they immediately made a difference. They have been able to slow the attack way down in the last two matches,” Healy explained.
With the win over Petersburg, the Trojans improved to (3-6-1) on the year.
The Hampshire JV team lost to Hedgesville 3-2 on Monday night. Brady Pyles and David Alkire scored the goals for Hampshire.
Last night the Trojans welcomed Jefferson to Sunrise Summit. To check out results follow Nick Carroll on Facebook or Twitter @NickCarroll_ . The boys have a road trip to Southern Garrett on Thursday Sept. 26 with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. o
