BECKLEY – The Trojan boys basketball team had a rough time last week dropping 3 straight games by double digits. The week kicked off with a lopsided loss to Southern Garrett 62-25 in Oakland, Md.
On Friday night Hampshire lost to Woodrow Wilson 78-48 in the Big Atlantic Classic. In the consolation game on Saturday the Trojans were beaten by Greenbrier East 69-49.
The game against the Spartans on Saturday started off in favor of Hampshire as they managed to grab a narrow 27-25 lead entering halftime but Greenbrier East poured in 44 points in the 2nd half to secure the win.
The average margin of victory for the opposition last week was 29 points, as the Trojan defense disappeared at times during each game.
A few individual performances that stood out included Carter Smith’s 9 points scored against Woodrow Wilson to lead the team.
“Carter came in against Woodrow Wilson and had some big shots and lead us in scoring,” commented Coach Danny Alkire.
Another strong performance was the effort of senior Matt Kerns who tallied 10 points against Greenbrier East.
With their 3rd straight loss, the Trojans drop to 5-10 on the season.
Next up for Hampshire is a home game against Spring Mills tonight on Sunrise Summit with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.