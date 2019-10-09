SUNRISE SUMMIT — Last week the Hampshire volleyball team won a critical sectional battle against Washington 3-2, then gutted out a winning performance against Mountain Ridge 3-2 improving their season record to (10-6-2).
Against Washington the Trojans started off sluggish dropping the 1st two sets 25-23 and 25-22.
“We have been struggling with unforced serving and hitting errors lately,” explained Coach Megan Fuller.
“I like to be aggressive at the net so with that errors will come, however, we have been missing serving opportunities for a couple of weeks now. I think we lacked energy against Washington and it nearly cost us a sectional win. I am not sure that the girls were mentally prepared for a stronger Washington team than we have seen in the past even though it was a topic of discussion going into that match-up.”
Although the team started sluggish, the Trojans rallied back winning the final 3 sets 25-12, 25-17, and 15-12.
Statistical leaders include Corin Brinker with 21 service points, Ella Staley and Kaley McDermeit with 5 aces, Lainee Selan with 36 assists, and Renee Killough with 28 kills, 4 digs, and 3 blocks.
This was an entire team effort as the stats suggest, however, Renee Killough was an absolute monster at the net hammering the kill shot.
“I believe Renee is pretty much able to perform at that level the majority of the time if our defense allows our team to play in system.”
Fuller continued, “When we pass well, we hit well, so the ability to get set-up was better because we were getting more controlled balls to Lainee. A hard, direct middle hit is a difficult ball to play because you have very little time to react. If we can play solid defense moving forward we can continue to utilize that weapon.”
On Monday night the Trojans sneaked out a tough win in Frostburg 3-2 (25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-4). The sign of a good team is winning ugly games when you don’t have it on a particular night, and that's what happened in Maryland.
“We just were not in sync with each other against Mountain Ridge. I felt like the girls were depending on their teammates to pick up their slack for them, however, when everyone seems to be playing with that mentality nobody is picking up the slack,” explained Fuller.
“A couple of our normal workhorses just were a little off and we didn't have anyone step up to help cover those shortcomings. I hope this means that everyone will be stellar from here on out and that we got that out of our system. Again, we just allowed too many unforced errors and then got timid to swing hard at the net. We were handing them softballs and they were coming back hard at us because of it.”
The Trojans (10-6-2) are back in action on Sunrise Summit against Southern Garrett on Monday Oct. 14 at 7:15 p.m.
The Hampshire JV team lost to Washington 2-0 (25-13, 25-21). Reagan Rowzee had 7 points and 6 aces, Kiki Heatwole 4 assists 2 aces, Peyton Duncan 6 digs, Callie Simmons 3 points 2 aces 3 kills, and Amelia Hicks 2 points 2 kills 3 digs.
The HHS JV team lost to Mountain Ridge 2-0 (25-21, 25-13). o
