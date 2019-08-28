The final qualifier for the 2019 Gary Crane Cup will be held this Tuesday, September 3, at Canaan Golf Course in Davis. The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart is just $30, with the first tee times starting at 1 p.m.
Preparations are complete for the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort on October 8. The festivities will begin at 12:30 p.m. with lunch in the main dining room, with the first tee times slated to begin at 1 p.m. The cost for lunch and golf is just $25. We will award the 2019 Crane Cup to both a gross and a net champion at the conclusion of the Final Round.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s best golf courses. Now that’s a deal I know you don’t want to miss!
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Hampshire County Commission and Hampshire County Parks and Recreation have begun a joint effort to build a new conference center at Hampshire Park. The new building will replace the current dining hall/kitchen and showers and will be constructed on that site.
Demolition of the old building began on August 5, with the new construction set to get underway in late September or early October. Pioneer Pole Buildings from Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania, will construct the shell for the new facility, and the interior will be completed by a local contractor yet to be determined.
The 6,000-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
4-H Camp
Weddings
Wedding Receptions
Business Meetings
Business Conferences
Family Reunions
Birthday Parties
Baby Showers
Retreats
Camps for Organizations
Anniversary Celebrations
Craft Shows
Class Reunions
Holiday Celebrations
Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at (304) 822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Clay Shoot at Cacapon State Park
HCP&R will sponsor a Clay Shoot at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs on Saturday, September 14, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The cost for the shoot will be as follows: 1 round of 25 clays using your own gun and shells will be $10; 1 round of 25 clays using your own gun and purchasing shells from Cacapon will be $10; 1 round of 25 clays using Cacapon’s guns and shells will be $20.
To get to the shooting range, turn onto the main park road and proceed to the tennis courts. Turn left at the tennis courts and follow the road up the mountain for approximately one mile. The name of the range is Wobble Range.
If you are interested in the shoot, get your reservation in as soon as possible, as there is a limit of 15 shooters allowed. Spots will be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis. To register, email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, or call us at (304) 822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. You may also register in person at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours.
Bicycle Fun Ride
Due to a scheduling conflict, we had to change the date for our sixth annual Bicycle Fun Ride. It will now be held on Saturday, September 28, beginning at 10 a.m.
The ride will cover the ten-mile stretch from Capon Bridge to Yellow Spring along Cacapon River Road.
We will start and end at the Capon Bridge Town Park, where we will hold a free luncheon after the ride. Drinks and snacks will also be provided for all participants before and during the ride.
As he has in the past, Ken Caldwell is doing a lot of the legwork for the ride. He says that drivers on Cacapon River Road are used to seeing bikers on that road, so traffic shouldn’t be a problem. We chose a longer but flatter course, which should please some of the less accomplished riders.
Ken has even offered to hold a short informational meeting before the ride to cover bike safety and etiquette when riding a public road. Don’t miss this opportunity to spend some time outdoors riding through some of the most picturesque scenery that you will find anywhere in Hampshire County. o
