Trojans overrule Judges in scrimmage
SUNRISE SUMMIT — The 2019 campaign for the Trojan girls basketball team started off with a bang.
“I thought we looked really, really good,” said Hampshire Head Coach Julieanne Buckley.
“We were able to go through everything offensively and defensively that we wanted to. Overall I thought we looked phenomenal and it was fun.”
The Trojans scrimmaged against John Handley last Thursday and the 2 teams played 5 quarters of basketball. Although score was not kept ‘officially’ the Trojans tallied a total of 91 points while holding the Judges to just 28.
Senior Kat Corbin was deadly from downtown dropping in seven 3-pointers and finishing with a total of 24 points.
“I put a lot of work into my craft,” said Corbin with a smile.
“The night before the scrimmage I came into the gym and shot 750 threes just to get better.”
Certainly the hard work is starting to pay off for the senior sharpshooter.
The returning leading scorer from 2018, Gracie Fields, had a solid day on the hardwood tossing in 26 points to lead the Trojans.
But perhaps the most impressive performance of the evening was by freshman Hannah Ault who was fearless on the court and showed off her high basketball IQ by scoring 19 points.
“Regarding Hannah, you couldn’t ask for a better freshman debut out of someone,” said Coach Buckley
“When she is on the court she is all business.”
Also scoring for the Trojans was Jada Fout with 5 points, Danielle Davis had 3 points, Lainee Selan had 2 points, and Ellen Keaton finished with 11.
“When we ran a half court set, Ellen played really well,” commented Buckley about her post player.
“Lainee played tremendous defense and we had intensity everywhere, for example Danielle Davis had 11 steals.”
Coach Buckley was most impressed with how well the team clicked on the floor and the unselfish play of all the kids on the court.
“We still have another week to get in basketball shape, and we will continue to do conditioning drills.”
