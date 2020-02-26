MORGANTOWN – A sensational swim season came to an end last week with some incredible performances at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center by four Trojan paddlers.
The state-of-the-art $48 million facility hosted prelims on Thursday morning and the Trojans put forth their best efforts.
Swimming star Cali Kobasiar broke her own school record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:15.07, which landed her in 7th place, just narrowly missing the finals as only the top 6 qualifiers compete in the final heat. Cali did qualify for the consolation finals on Friday where she swam a time of 1:15.48 to finish 9th overall.
The team of Bria Edgell, Cali Kobasiar, Zoe Grim, and Jordan Haslacker rewrote the HHS record books once again with their fast pace performance in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:54.36, which gave them a 15th place finish overall.
“I am extremely proud of the whole team,” said coach Lisa Lease.
“They worked hard and were very focused from day one. A coach can never ask for anymore than hard work and dedication.”
Bria Edgell also competed in the 50-yard freestyle and finished in 18th place overall with a time of 27.87.
The improvement from last season to this season was remarkable, considering nobody qualified for states in 2019, and just 365 days later, Hampshire High swimming records continue to fall.
“We can say we made history at states. We were part of the 1st group to swim the very 1st states at this pool. What an accomplishment for these swimmers,” said Lease.
“This was an amazing group of young people that I have been privileged to spend time with. I can’t wait to see what they do next year.” o
