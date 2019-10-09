I encourage you to go watch greatness, and make no mistake; this Hampshire girl’s soccer team is great. With 4 games left on the regular season schedule (2 home games and 2 road games), the window of opportunity to watch these gangbusters play fútbol is drawing to a close.
Do you like offense?
Then this squad is for you as the Trojans average 5.3 goals per game.
Maybe you are old school and prefer watching stingy defense.
Then the Trojans are for you as they allow 0.73 goals per game.
It takes an incredible amount of sacrifice and a relentless pursuit of perfection to reach this level of greatness, and that is why you, the sports fans of Hampshire County, should be coming out in droves to support these talented young ladies.
This group of seniors is the best class to ever lace up the boots on the pitch at Rannells Field, as they have amassed a record of 56-16-9 over the past 4 years for a winning percentage just shy of 75%.
As Coach Troy Crane mentioned to me, “I hope I am wrong, but we may never see this again.”
I agree with Coach, it will be a long time before we witness this type of greatness again.
Make sure you take advantage of your opportunity to witness greatness within the next few weeks, because someday this team will be enshrined in the Hampshire Athletic Hall of Fame and folks will be saying, “Gosh, I wish I could have seen that team play.”
Make sure you reply, “I was there, and I saw greatness firsthand.” o
