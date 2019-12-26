INWOOD – As a junior last season, Ben Lambert rolled through his competition at the Musselman Duals posting an undefeated record, however, he was not named to the all-tournament team.
One year later, Lambert lambasted his opponents once again winning all 8 of his matches and this time he simply could not be denied from being named to the all-tourney squad.
“It feels right,” said Lambert when asked how it felt to land on the exclusive list.
As a team the Trojan grapplers wrestled on Friday and Saturday in the 16-team tournament and finished with a 3-5 record overall against some of the best competition in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.
The tournament started off on the right foot for Hampshire as they dominated Jefferson 54-27 in round one. However, the competition became incredibly tough from that point forward as the eventual tournament champion Williamsport (Md.) defeated the Trojans 57-24 in round 2. In round 3, Linganore who finished the tournament on the podium in 6th place edged Hampshire 46-31.
In the 4th round the Indians of Berkeley Springs defeated Hampshire 52-24, to give the Trojans a 1-3 record as activities came to a halt on Friday evening.
When the calendar flipped to the winter solstice, so did the fortunes of the Trojans, as Hampshire fought back taking 2 of 4 matches as a team on Saturday.
The Trojans were able to defeat Clarke County (Va.) and eastern panhandle rival Hedgesville, however, they came up on the short end of the stick against Oak Hill and Moorefield.
Individually for the Green and White, Ben Lambert went 8-0, while the Landis twins, Grant and Wesley, both finished with a 5-3 record. Miguel Elmer and Jacob Thompson also notched 5 wins during the tournament while dropping only 3 matches.
When the tournament concluded Saturday afternoon, Williamsport (Md.) was crowned champion just narrowly edging out Spring Mills who finished 2nd and 3-time defending champion Southern Garrett took home 3rd. Also landing on the podium as a team were Bethesda Chevy Chase (Md.) 4th, Musselman 5th, and Linganore (Md.) 6th.
Although school is on break there is little rest for these Trojans as they play host to the Holiday Bracket Tournament which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Hampshire High starting at 10 a.m. o
