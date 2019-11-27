This is my annual Not So Thankful list. As the official Oscar the Grouch in the office, it is my duty to make sure folks don't get too teary-eyed and mushy around the holidays. Without further ado, here is my random list of things I am not thankful for this year.
Umbrellas, speeding tickets, turtlenecks, deer ticks, instant replay, Frontier, the Cleveland Browns, Booger McFarland, the college football playoff committee, double-doink, offseason storylines, soup with no meat, self checkouts, car warranty solicitors, power failures on production day, skunks, left lane drivers, adjustable hats, days without sports, Baylor uniforms, burnt orange, Holgo's hair, fans cursing umpires, WVSSAC classifications, 2 high schools both named Liberty, nicknames used by multiple high schools Wildcats 8, Tigers 6, Patriots 6, Panthers 5, Knights 4, Bulldogs 4, Cougars 4, Warriors 4, running up the score, microphone sensitivity, cliche quotes, proper-punctuation, inside jokes, pass interference, foggy endings, meaningless NCAA bowl games, 1-and-done, load management, atrocious NFL teams, XFL team names, Gritty, banging trash cans, Pirates management, ESecPN, deadlines, one way roads, pass interference, challenge flags, high ticket prices, empty stadiums, commercial breaks, season-ending injuries, overused memes, "long-lasting" dog bones, woke folks that say finna, doing dishes, malfunctioning appliances, dandruff, corny endzone celebrations, the gutless NCAA, cell phone chargers, ads suggesting what I like, remembering passwords, agents for Aaron Rodgers, fax machines, office phones, WV gas prices, duplicate uniform numbers same team, self-driving cars, e-sports, high-beams, daylight savings time and meaningless lists about nothing.
Thanksgiving hierarchy
Cheese and crackers > Veggie dip
Pumpkin pie > Pecan pie
Cheesy potatoes > Mashed Potatoes
Turkey > gravy
Stuffing > cranberry sauce
Corn > green beans
Butter horns > Hawaiian rolls
NFL Thanksgiving > NBA Christmas
Horn of plenty > Horn of empty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.