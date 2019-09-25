SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire faced Preston in the preseason for a scrimmage, therefore, the Trojans knew what to expect going into the match against the Knights last week.
As the score indicates Hampshire handled business defeating Preston 3-0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-11) to improve to (5-4) overall on the season.
“We had an idea of what we would be up against versus Preston since we had seen them in a scrimmage and I believe the girls came out motivated to have a better showing than the first time we saw them,” stated Head Coach Megan Fuller.
“We are beginning to have games where we seem to gel really well with each other, however, there are still moments when we look at each other and never make a move to the ball. Fortunately, those moments are becoming fewer as the season progresses.”
Statistically for Hampshire, the team was led by Lainee Selan who posted a double-double with 15 points and 14 assists. Ella Staley had a big game with 21 points 9 aces and 5 kills. Corin Brinker also finished with 5 kills to lead the team in that category. Taylor Richman had 8 points and 1 ace, Kaley McDermeit had 13 points, Renee Killough had 8 points 4 kills and 1 block. Katey L’heureux had a solid game with 9 points 3 aces and 1 kill, while Ellen Keaton finished with 3 kills and 1 block. Madison Mathias recorded a kill and Amelia Hicks had 1 kill and 1 block.
As the season has progressed for the Trojans they still have yet to identify a full-time libero.
Coach Fuller explained, “We have a couple girls that might get pulled into that position here or there depending on our competition and line-up. We are looking at the possibility of training one or two of our younger players for the future in that position.”
One individual that has shined since the start of the season has been Lainee Selan as her tenacity on the court is translating into success statistically and for the team.
“Lainee is beginning to really think about strategy in her sets,” said Fuller. “We are now familiar with our hitters and what their strengths and weaknesses are and how effective they are in different situations. She is also honing her serve, which can be wicked and has been a successful asset for us this season so far.”
The Trojan JV team picked up a victory as well over Preston winning (25-11, 25-20). Peyton Duncan had 14 points and 5 aces, Amelia Hicks had 12 points 9 aces 2 kills and 2 assists. Callie Simmons finished with 9 points 4 aces and 2 kills while Kiki Heatwole had 3 assists.
The Trojans were back in action last night with a game against Jefferson on Sunrise Summit. Check out Nick Carroll on facebook or @NickCarroll_ on Twitter for game results. The Trojans welcome Spring Mills to Sunrise Summit on Sept. 26 with a 7:15 p.m. start time before heading to the Greenbrier East Tournament this weekend. o
