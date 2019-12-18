Hampshire Trojan Scarf
The Hampshire boys soccer team is selling scarves. These are 62” long x 7” wide. Made with premium HD Knit. Perfect for Trojan fans of all sports – not sport specific. These are double sided with Hampshire on one side and Trojans on the other. Scarves are $20 each. Contact a member of the boys soccer team to get your scarf before Christmas.
Paw Paw loses to Northern Garrett 68-37
Dylan Moreland scored 10 points and grabbed 8 rebounds while Coby Ridgeway finished with 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals.
Paw Paw knocks off Union 61-50
A huge performance from Dylan Moreland and Coby Ridgeway helped the Paw Paw Pirates defeat Union 61-50. Moreland and Ridgeway each scored 23 points for the Pirates while Logan King added 11 points. Kenneth Adams led the way for Union with 15 points while Daniel Savage 13 points.
Capon Bridge girls basketball results
12-10-19 8th Grade
Capon Bridge 44 Pendleton County 16
Izzy Blomquist 16 pts, 4 assists
Jaden Kerns 6 pts
Hailee Jenkins 2 pts, 3 steals
Dani Knight 8 pts, 3 steals
Dakota Strawderman 8 pts, 5 rebounds
Record 2-0
7th Grade
Pendleton County 30 Capon Bridge 14
Kora McBride 7 pts
Jaleigh Dixon 5 pts
Ava Call 1 pt
Savannah Wysocki 1pt
Record 0-2
12-12-19 8th Grade
Capon Bridge 61 Romney 21
Izzy Blomquist 14 pts, 9 assists, 7 steals
Jaden Kerns 8 pts, 5 steals
Hailee Jenkins 13 pts,
Dani Knight 13 pts, 7 rebounds, 5 steals
Dakota Strawderman 10 pts, 12 rebounds
Ambrielle Odom 2 pts, 4 steals
Kora McBride 1 pt
Record 3-0
7th Grade
Capon Bridge 37 Romney 14
Kora McBride 17 pts
Jaleigh Dixon 5 pts
Aubrey Fultz 6 pts
Jade Onwonga 1 pt
Della Knight 6 pts
Savannah Wysocki 2 pts
Record 1-2
Lions lose opening game vs. VSDB
The West Virginia School for the Deaf was narrowly defeated by the Virginia School for the Deaf 24-17 on Thursday Dec. 12. According to Coach Debbie McMillion Combs, a lack of rebounding was the difference.
Romney boys basketball results
Romney 35 Moorefield 16
Romney 60 Paw Paw 11
East Hardy 38 Romney 36
Potomac State women top Howard CC
With 2:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, PSU guard and Keyser High School graduate Lexi Turner pushed the ball up court and found Keirsten Lucas, another Keyser High alumnus, filling the right wing. The resulting field goal pushed the Catamount lead to 12 points, put to rest any hopes the Howard Community College Dragons had of mounting a comeback.
