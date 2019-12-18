Hampshire Trojan Scarf

The Hampshire boys soccer team is selling scarves. These are 62” long x 7” wide. Made with premium HD Knit. Perfect for Trojan fans of all sports – not sport specific. These are double sided with Hampshire on one side and Trojans on the other. Scarves are $20 each. Contact a member of the boys soccer team to get your scarf before Christmas. 

Paw Paw loses to Northern Garrett 68-37

Dylan Moreland scored 10 points and grabbed 8 rebounds while Coby Ridgeway finished with 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals. 

Paw Paw knocks off Union 61-50

A huge performance from Dylan Moreland and Coby Ridgeway helped the Paw Paw Pirates defeat Union 61-50. Moreland and Ridgeway each scored 23 points for the Pirates while Logan King added 11 points. Kenneth Adams led the way for Union with 15 points while Daniel Savage 13 points. 

Capon Bridge girls basketball results

12-10-19  8th Grade

Capon Bridge 44 Pendleton County 16

Izzy Blomquist 16 pts, 4 assists

Jaden Kerns 6 pts

Hailee Jenkins 2 pts, 3 steals

Dani Knight 8 pts, 3 steals

Dakota Strawderman 8 pts, 5 rebounds

Record 2-0

7th Grade

Pendleton County 30 Capon Bridge 14

Kora McBride 7 pts

Jaleigh Dixon 5 pts

Ava Call 1 pt

Savannah Wysocki 1pt

Record 0-2

 

12-12-19 8th Grade 

Capon Bridge 61 Romney 21

Izzy Blomquist 14 pts, 9 assists, 7 steals

Jaden Kerns 8 pts, 5 steals

Hailee Jenkins 13 pts, 

Dani Knight 13 pts, 7 rebounds, 5 steals

Dakota Strawderman 10 pts, 12 rebounds

Ambrielle Odom 2 pts, 4 steals

Kora McBride 1 pt

Record 3-0

7th Grade

Capon Bridge 37 Romney 14

Kora McBride 17 pts

Jaleigh Dixon 5 pts

Aubrey Fultz 6 pts

Jade Onwonga 1 pt

Della Knight 6 pts

Savannah Wysocki 2 pts

Record 1-2

Lions lose opening game vs. VSDB

The West Virginia School for the Deaf was narrowly defeated by the Virginia School for the Deaf 24-17 on Thursday Dec. 12. According to Coach Debbie McMillion Combs, a lack of rebounding was the difference.

Romney boys basketball results

Romney 35 Moorefield 16

Romney 60 Paw Paw 11

East Hardy 38 Romney 36

Potomac State women top Howard CC

With 2:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, PSU guard and Keyser High School graduate Lexi Turner pushed the ball up court and found Keirsten Lucas, another Keyser High alumnus, filling the right wing. The resulting field goal pushed the Catamount lead to 12 points, put to rest any hopes the Howard Community College Dragons had of mounting a comeback.

