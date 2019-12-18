SUNRISE SUMMIT — After dropping back-to-back contests against Musselman 65-53 and Frankfort 74-30 respectively, the Trojans bounced back in a big way by throttling sectional rival Washington 69-35.
“We can only hope it puts us back on track,” said coach Julieanne Buckley
“We beat one sectional opponent which is a major goal to get that first round bye and home court advantage for sectionals. These girls are capable of whatever they put their minds to.”
The Trojans came out with guns blazing against Washington, tossing in 20 points in the first quarter and 24 points in the 3rd quarter. Defensively, Hampshire held the Patriots scoring to single digits in 3 out of 4 quarters.
Junior Gracie Fields found her scoring touch, finishing with 18 points while Jadyn Judy lit up the nets with 7 field goals for a total of 16 points.
“Jadyn is playing well on both ends of the floor,” commented Buckley.
“She is playing with more confidence and is being more vocal. We are all proud of her for stepping up. I think it’s a small push from being forced to sit her cross-country season out and just wanting back on the court. Jadyn’s an athlete and wants to compete.”
Although the week ended on a nice note for the Trojans, the start was tumultuous with a trip to Short Gap on Thursday.
Hampshire looked ready to compete in the 1st quarter as they jumped out to leads of 5-0, 8-2, and 13-7, but then the Falcons tied it up at 14 to end the 1st quarter. From that point forward, Frankfort tightened up their defense allowing 9 points in the 2nd quarter and just 7 points in the 2nd half. Offensively the Falcons scored 19 points in the 2nd quarter and 41 points in the 2nd half for the 74-30 victory.
After the game Coach Buckley acknowledged that the team needed to get better.
“We are playing great for spurts, but we need to put four quarters together,” said Buckley.
Marie Perdew and Hailey Smith led the Falcon scoring attack as they each scored 16 points while Ashley Phillips added 14. Makenna Douthitt scored 8 points while Macie Miller and Kaitlyn Crist each finished with 6 points.
The game against Jefferson on Monday was postponed to Jan. 11 as dismal weather wreaked havoc on the eastern panhandle recently.
“We have missed a couple days of practices due to weather which is unfortunate,” said Buckley. ο
