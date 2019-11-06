SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Hampshire gridders fell 58-0 on Rannells Field on Friday night to cap off a winless inaugural season for Coach Aaron Rule.
Washington used an old school ground-and-pound style to defeat the Trojans, rushing the football 34 times for a total of 429 yards and scoring 7 touchdowns.
“All week I preached that whoever was able to establish the run game first would be the team who would have the better night,” said Coach Rule.
Not only were the Patriots able to establish the run, they were able to hold Hampshire’s ground game in check most of the evening as the Trojans tallied 46 yards on 29 carries.
“We did our best to attempt to run the football and keep them off balance with the passing game as well,” explained Rule.
“I should have done a better job of changing up our cadence because they were stacking the box at times and bringing 6 guys, and we just needed to get the ball out quick and keep them off balance with our cadence. I'll take the blame for not doing that.”
This is the 3rd time in Hampshire history the team finished the season without a win (1982, 2007).
Although it was senior night on Rannells Field, the Trojans were unable to rally and pick up a win for the class of 2020, and that is something that doesn’t sit well with the head coach.
“I hate this for the seniors because I said from the first day I was hired that we would win football games and send these seniors off with some pride and dignity,” said Rule.
Although there were a plethora of things that went wrong for the Trojans in 2019, Coach Rule is optimistic he found some building blocks moving forward.
“We were able to travel and dress a lot of young guys,” Rule explained.
“Being able to dress these young guys teaches them how to prepare themselves for every aspect of a football game. We are a very young team and these guys saw a lot of quality reps at the highest level of football in WV against great teams like Musselman, Spring Mills, Keyser and Frankfort. I hope they are hungry and it helps build character and a desire to never accept how this season went, that they press on to become better and we embrace the challenges we have set forth for the future of this program.”
The focus for the Trojan football program now shifts to the offseason, where strength training and injury prevention will be top priority.
“This offseason we are going to get anyone and everyone participating in another sport: basketball, wrestling, track, baseball. If they aren't playing those sports, then they are going to be in the weight room working on our hip flexibility, overall flexibility, speed, football strength and football power. These kids must understand that our flexibility and our offseason program is the biggest injury prevention protocol we can have. We have got to do the right things to turn this program around.”
The clock in the weight room is already counting down the days until the Trojans meet up with Preston. 295 days until the 2020 season kicks off. o
