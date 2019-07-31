The fifth qualifier for the 2019 Gary Crane Cup will be held this Tuesday, August 6, at Locust Hill Golf Course in Charles Town. The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart is just $25, with the first tee times starting at 1 p.m.
If you’re interested in joining the group, the format for the competition will be the same as previous years. Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least three of the six qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round. From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round.
The last qualifier will be at Canaan Valley Golf Course in Davis on September 3. Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s best golf courses. Now that’s a deal I know you don’t want to miss!
Saturday in the Park
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation and the Romney Lions Club are proud to announce their sixth annual Saturday in the Park, which will be held on August 10 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. Saturday in the Park is a celebration to commemorate Hampshire County’s rich parks and recreation heritage, and it also shows our appreciation to the citizens of our county for their support of the events and programs that HCP&R has sponsored over the past several years.
The celebration has something for everyone. Events for teens and adults will be as follows: 10 a.m. - Three-on-Three Basketball and Horseshoe Tournaments; 1 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament. Kids’ activities will start at 11 a.m. We will have carnival games of all sorts, along with relay races, guessing games, and face painting. Kids who want to participate in the relays and other games should wear clothes that they don’t mind getting dirty and/or wet, because some of the activities could get quite messy. We will have free Sno Cones for everyone from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. We will have a huge Water Slide and Bouncy House for the kids from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Kids may come at any time during those two hours and stay as long as they want to enjoy the fun. A free lunch for everyone, which includes hot dogs, chips, cookies for dessert, and a drink, will be served from noon until 1 p.m. We will also have hourly door prizes, which include gift certificates to El Puente, Dairy Queen, and Main Street Grill, and a 32-inch flat-screen TV.
This promises to be a great day of outdoor family fun and excitement. Bring a lawn chair and your sunscreen and plan to spend the whole morning and afternoon with HCP&R. Now that’s a day I know you don’t want to miss!
Clay Shoot at Cacapon State Park
HCP&R will sponsor a Clay Shoot at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs on Saturday, September 14, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The cost for the shoot will be as follows: 1 round of 25 clays using your own gun and shells will be $10; 1 round of 25 clays using your own gun and purchasing shells from Cacapon will be $14; 1 round of 25 clays using Cacapon’s guns and shells will be $20.
To get to the shooting range, turn onto the main park road and proceed to the tennis courts. Turn left at the tennis courts and follow the road up the mountain for approximately one mile. The name of the range is Wobble Range.
If you are interested in the shoot, get your reservation in as soon as possible, as there is a limit of 15 shooters allowed. Spots will be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis. To register, email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, or call us at (304) 822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. You may also register in person at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours.
Bicycle Fun Ride
Due to a scheduling conflict, we had to change the date for our sixth annual Bicycle Fun Ride. It will now be held on Saturday, September 28, beginning at 10 a.m. The ride will cover the ten-mile stretch from Capon Bridge to Yellow Spring along Cacapon River Road. We will start and end at the Capon Bridge Town Park, where we will hold a free luncheon after the ride. Drinks and snacks will also be provided for all participants before and during the ride.
As he has in the past, Ken Caldwell is doing a lot of the legwork for the ride. He says that drivers on Cacapon River Road are used to seeing bikers on that road, so traffic shouldn’t be a problem. We chose a longer but flatter course, which should please some of the less accomplished riders. Ken has even offered to hold a short informational meeting before the ride to cover bike safety and etiquette when riding a public road. Don't miss this opportunity to spend some time outdoors riding through some of the most picturesque scenery that you will find anywhere in Hampshire County.
Discount Tickets to King’s Dominion
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation has once again entered into an agreement with King’s Dominion to offer discount tickets to the park for this summer. These are any-time tickets that are good for admittance to the park any day that it is open. The park opened on March 23 for the 2019 season and will remain open until the end of October.
The price for each ticket is $38, which is a considerable savings from the normal $68 admission price. These tickets can be purchased at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you can’t make it to the office, give us a call at (304) 822-7300 or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make arrangements to get your tickets to you.
If you’re planning a family or group outing to King’s Dominion this summer, this is a deal that you can’t afford to pass up. o
