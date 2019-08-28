In a recent press release the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced that deer from several southeastern counties have died from hemorrhagic disease.
So, what exactly is Hemorrhagic Disease? It is caused by either one of two closely related viruses.
The epizootic hemorrhagic disease virus (EHDV) and the bluetongue virus (BTV) causes disease symptoms that are indistinguishable without lab testing, so the general term hemorrhagic disease is used until test results can verify which specific virus caused mortality.
Both viruses are transmitted by tiny biting flies or midges. These biting midges are also known as sand gnats, flies and no-see-ums. Outbreaks usually occur in mid-August through October and then subside after freezing weather moves in and the biting flies die.
According to the press release “So far this year, deer have been found dead in small areas of Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier counties. Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, virus serotype 2 (EHDV-2) has been isolated from Summers County. Hemorrhagic Disease can be caused by either EHDV or Blue Tongue Virus (BTV). No BTV infected deer have been detected. West Virginia samples were sent to the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study located at the University of Georgia, School of Veterinary Medicine where they isolated and identified the virus as EHDV-2. Although this disease usually does not have a major impact on the deer population, the DNR Wildlife Resources Section is surveying the extent of the disease outbreak in the state. EHDV may cause local reductions in the deer herd of 20% or less.”
A recent sample from Nicholas County has also came back positive for EHDV-2 virus and so far, there have been 34 deer reported here.
Hemorrhagic Disease is not transmitted from deer to deer. Only when the deer is bitten by the fly will it contract the disease. The EHD and BT viruses are more prevalent during drought years when deer are concentrated to limited water sources and numerous animals are more likely to be bitten.
Most of the deer found dead are usually near water sources. This is due to high fever caused by the disease and the deer trying to seek water to cool their bodies.
EHDV and BTV also cause excessive hemorrhaging and even deterioration of blood vessels in the vital organs of infected animals. Other symptoms are swollen head, neck, tongue, or eyelids, and difficulty breathing.
Hemorrhagic Disease can cause death in 1 to 3 days but not all deer die from the disease. Some will survive for weeks and even months depending on how healthy it’s immune system is verses how long it’s been infected.
An infected deer will appear sluggish and even emaciated if their immune system has been compromised. There are some that survive and will actually develop immunity to the disease.
Deer having survived will show evidence on their hooves. During the onset of the disease the hooves actually peel and split and the diseases mark is still visible during fall and winter when hunting season is in.
Lesions and ulcers found on the dental pad in the front of the mouth or on the tongue are the most visible signs that a deer has succumbed to hemorrhagic disease.
Outbreaks occur almost every year somewhere in the southeastern US and have been found in 29 states nationwide as well as 2 Canadian Provinces. Mortality rates are usually 20 percent or less of the infected population, but in a few instances can rise up to 50 percent or more have been documented in the southern states.
To date there has never been a deer population completely wiped out by EHDV or BTV. It should also be noted that in areas with repeated hemorrhagic disease outbreaks, deer population growth was not a limiting factor.
In W.Va. the first documented case of Hemorrhagic Disease occurred in 1981 in Ritchie County. That year cases were found in Doddridge, Gilmer, Roane and Tyler Counties. The next documented case happened in 1988 when at least 70 deer died in 6 counties (Barbour, Harrison, Roane, Upshur, Wood, and Wirt).
One of the largest outbreaks of EHD in West Virginia was responsible for mortality of several deer in Hampshire and Hardy Counties in the summer and early fall of 1993. There were 228 dead deer found in the two counties in the Baker, Rio, Delray, Yellow Spring, Wardensville and Lost River areas during that outbreak.
This same area was hit again in 2016 with landowners finding dead deer near water sources. According to sources “EHD does not occur in West Virginia every year; the last large outbreaks of this disease in W.Va. were in 1996, 2002, 2007, 2012, and 2017. EHDV does not persist in deer that survive infection.”
Most of the outbreaks that do occur tend to only affect isolated patches rather than a large swath of land. Hemorrhagic disease is not transmittable to humans and it’s not related to chronic wasting disease (CWD) which has been detected in Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, and Morgan counties.
CWD is by far a bigger threat to the overall deer herd than isolated EHD outbreaks. Hunters will no doubt expect to see fewer deer in areas hit with EHD this year, but populations usually bounce back after 1 or 2 years. o
