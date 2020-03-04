SUNRISE SUMMIT – On this week 21 years ago, school board members voted 3-2 to hire Keyser resident Sean Biser as head coach of the Hampshire Trojan football team.
“It’s a little a foggy in my head now,” Coach Biser commented about the hiring process at Hampshire.
“I was unproven and unknown. I didn’t even know if I was ready to be a head coach.”
One person who played a pivotal role in encouraging Sean to submit his application to become Hampshire’s head coach was Petersburg Viking head coach Rick Dolly.
“Rick really pushed me to apply for that job, but never being in that situation before I was really nervous.”
Upon approval from the board, Sean posed for a picture with principal Joe Riley and athletic director Paul Clovis in the Hampshire gymnasium as a subtle article in the Hampshire Review introduced the new head coach.
“I had a little bit more hair back then,” Biser said with a chuckle.
“I’m forever indebted to Paul Clovis and Joe Riley for their support. I was fortunate to have guys like Jimmy Alkire, Darren Grace, Kurt Fritsch, and a great coaching staff around me. Those guys supported me the whole time I was there. Also the community was behind me from day one.”
The experience of getting hired at Hampshire High was polar opposite to the hoopla experience at Morgantown’s press conference last week where Sean was introduced as the next head coach of the Mohigans.
In 1999, there were no video cameras, TV station reporters, cellphones, podiums, social media live streams, players in jerseys, logo backdrops, or amplified microphones. Instead a lone staff reporter with a camera and a notepad scribbled some notes and published an article to announce the hiring of the first-time head coach.
From 1999-2003, Biser led the Trojan football program and compiled an overall record of 30-23 during his 5-year stint, highlighted by the Trojans making the AAA playoffs in 3 out of 5 seasons.
“Taking that team to the state playoffs for the first time was an amazing feeling,” said Biser.
Twenty years ago marks the first time Hampshire participated in the playoffs in program history.
While earning a playoff berth was a memorable experience, Sean is more proud of the bonds he created with his players.
“The biggest thing was the kids. I still cherish the relationships I have with all my kids. The older you get as a coach the more important it is for me to see my kids develop into young men. I was blessed to have great players that did everything I asked,” Biser stated.
“Nothing makes me prouder than seeing one of my former players succeed in life, like Coach Danny Alkire who is doing a heck of a job with Hampshire’s basketball team.”
Sean Biser resigned as head coach at Hampshire High on Monday, April 5, 2004, to take the head-coaching job at his alma mater Keyser. In his 16 seasons on the sidelines with the Golden Tornado, Keyser compiled a record of 127-58, making the playoffs in 14 of those 16 seasons, including the last 9 consecutively.
Whether it was leading the Trojans onto the gridiron during his first 5 years as head coach or the following 16 years coaching against the Trojans, Hampshire will always have a special place in Biser’s heart.
“Whenever I came back to Hampshire, for me it was like a homecoming and really special,” said Biser.
“The first time I coached against Hampshire was one of the hardest things for me. I knew all those kids on the other sideline and it was extremely difficult to go against those players that put their heart and soul into the Trojan football program.”
Hampshire, Keyser and Biser will always be intertwined on the gridiron, even if Sean will no longer be pacing the sidelines for either program.
“For me it goes beyond wins and losses - it was about having a positive influence on both programs.”
Coach Biser certainly had a positive impact in Mineral and Hampshire County and looks forward to his next challenge of turning around the Morgantown football program.
“There are more opportunities in Morgantown and it was something I just couldn’t turn down.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.