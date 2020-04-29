Carroll’s Corner is typical reserved for observations and opinions with local flair, however with the absence of athletics regionally, the NFL Draft took center stage last week, providing my sports-starved stomach a morsel of energy.
Winners and losers of the NFL Draft
Winner: ESPN.
A crowning achievement, syncing hundreds of in-home cameras and prerecorded clips with a live broadcast feed with well-prepared studio hosts. Oftentimes, technology is blamed for separating friends and family, yet technology was the hero of the NFL Draft. The TV production by the worldwide leader far exceeded my expectations.
Loser: Joe Burrow.
After polishing off one of the greatest single seasons in the history of college football, the Heisman trophy winner was selected as the #1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow will now be tasked with rebuilding a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game in his lifetime (last playoff win was a 41-14 victory over the Houston Oilers at Riverfront Stadium in 1990. Neither the Oilers nor Riverfront are in existence today).
I’m perplexed why Joe Burrow didn’t pull an Eli Manning / John Elway power move prior to the draft and clearly state his refusal to play for the Bungals. Eli Manning and John Elway were both drafted #1 overall, yet neither played a single down for the Chargers and Colts respectively.
What was the reward for Elway and Eli refusing to play for the bumbling franchises that picked them? They both went on to have stellar careers with multiple Super Bowl rings.
Winner: Roger Goodell.
The NFL commissioner came off stiff, boring and corny, which far exceeded my expectations. He was awkward at times, but give him credit for trying to inject some normalization into the draft by embracing his role as a hated villain, encouraging fans to #BooTheCommish.
Loser: Booger McFarland.
The worst announcer in professional football continues to fumble his time on air.
“Listen America. If Joe Burrow gets drafted first, he will become the 1st overall pick.”
“Since Joe Burrow was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals, that means the Washington Redskins will not be able to draft Joe Burrow with the 2nd pick.”
The sad part is, you don’t know if Booger said those quotes or not (I don’t know what Booger said either. I just pressed mute when his mug appeared on my screen).
Hasn’t America suffered enough? Booger McFarland covering the NFL draft was no way to heal the nation.
Winner: Bill Belichick.
The best part of the draft was seeing Belichick’s humble abode in Nantucket with his dog perched on the kitchen chair awaiting his chance to make a pick.
The humanization of Belichick and his coy sense of humor hit my funny bone; I burst out laughing as his husky stayed concentrated on the live draft boards.
Loser: Jerry Jones.
The tacky Dallas Cowboy owner prominently displayed his $250 million super-yacht named “Bravo Eugenia.” The 4-tiered yacht comes complete with a gym, spa, steam room, pool and sauna.
The cameras shifted to Jerry when he was drafting WR CeeDee Lamb out of Oklahoma, and while most of the nation focused on Lamb giving the stiff arm to his girlfriend during the phone call, I noticed the oversized corded telephone in the hands of Jones.
Granted, most GM’s use landline corded phones when making picks to the league office because it is considered more secure than a cellphone. But I need further explanation from the Cowboys.
How did Jerry Jones use a LAND-line on his YACHT?
How does that work?
I always assumed you would have to be on LAND, you know, in order to use a landline.
Winner: Thee Ohio State.
The top 3 picks in the NFL Draft (Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jeff Okudah) were all recruited by Urban Meyer, and all 3 suited up for the Buckeyes before Burrow transferred to LSU. Any 5-star blue chipper would have to consider OSU if they want to be a top pick in the draft.
Loser: People who hoped for technical issues
Some folks were watching and waiting for a draft disaster to happen, and those people were severely disappointed as there were no reported difficulties from any teams’ perspective, and only a handful of minor awkward moments.
The only car wreck that was witnessed on air was the Packers front office alienating their future hall-of-fame QB by selecting his replacement in the first round.
Winner: America.
For a few hours, the minds of Americans drifted away from the COVID crisis and hearts rejoiced as conversations surrounding sports were alive once again (until commercial breaks, that is). o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.