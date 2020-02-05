Hunter Staub and Ben Lambert capture 1st place in Petersburg
PETERSBURG – The Trojans flexed their muscles at the Viking Smash led by seniors Ben Lambert and Hunter Staub who both walked away as individual champions of their respected weight classes.
Lambert has been impressive all season with only 1 loss to his record and easily waltzed through his competition on Friday and Saturday to win the 285-pound weight class.
Although the win was nice for the heavyweight grappler, Lambert is more focused on his regional competition. “It was nice to get a win but regionals will have better competition,” said Lambert.
While Lambert was expected to dominate his class at the Viking Smash, a pleasant surprise came out of the 182-pound division as Hunter Staub punished his competition en route to a Viking Smash championship.
“It felt pretty good to win even though there wasn’t a whole lot of competition in my weight class,” said a humble Hunter Staub.
Even if the competition wasn’t up to par compared to seasons in the past, Hunter’s performance was impressive considering he is coming off an ankle injury.
The two seniors were applauded for their victories by head coach Ed Hardinger however his focus remains on regionals.
“They are both seniors and they know if they want to do anything at states they need to stay serious the next couple of weeks,” Hardinger stated.
“This is their last go around and they need to continue working hard.”
As a team, the Trojans did well overall as they won 6 matches and lost 4. Hampshire came out on top against Petersburg, East Hardy, Elkins, X-team, Grafton, and Frankfort while dropping matches to Philip Barbour, Berkeley Springs, Keyser, and Hedgesville.
“We did pretty good although the competition wasn’t that strong this year, but we still won the matches we should have won and probably could have beaten Philip Barbour as well,” said Hardinger.
Other outstanding performances from the Viking smash include a 3rd place finish by Grant Landis in the 152-pound weight class and Jacob Staub captured bronze as well in the 195-pound division.
“It felt good to get 3rd and it's a big improvement from last year where I barely won any,” said Landis.
The lightweight Miguel Elmer had another solid performance on the weekend as he finished in 4th place in the 106-pound weight class.
Next up for the Trojans is their final match of the season at Frankfort in Short Gap starting at 6 p.m. this evening. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.