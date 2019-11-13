Trojan cheer takes 5th place in region

CHARLES TOWN — The Trojan cheer squad competed at regionals on Saturday at Spring Mills and the girls took home 5th place.
“They took the floor and nailed their cheer,” said Head Coach Lisa Meadows.
“The high/low of their performance was the athletes working together as a team. There were minor deductions for the technical portion of the routine which could have been prevented but as their coach, I am proud of their overall performance.”
The Hampshire cheerleaders are an athletic and talented bunch, and their skills were on full display on Saturday. “There are several who challenge themselves to improve their skills in tumbling, jumps and motions,” said Coach Meadows.
“The hardest part about preparing for Regional Competition was trying to instill in the cheerleaders the belief in themselves and their abilities. We had injuries which affected two athletes the last two weeks which was a major factor, but the team pulled together and performed well on Saturday.”
So what areas need improvement according to Coach Meadows?
“As a team, we need to hit the weight room, continue to work on cleaning up basic motions and begin preparing for another competition and basketball season.”
Jefferson took home 1st place at the regional cheer competition while Musselman finished in 2nd place. Both teams move on to state competition. o
