My impatience got the best of me. Growing tired of watching an opposing manager battle with the umpire, I lifted my camera in the air and shouted out, “I got it.”
Instead of keeping my mouth shut, I waved around visual proof letting coaches, players, and parents know the umpire made the right call.
Well, considering I spoke up at all, this inferred my photographic evidence favored the team I was supporting / covering, Romney Post 91.
The play in question was whether Tobin Cain’s foot was still in the batter’s box when contact was made on a bunt. (See picture at end of column.)
There was 1 glaring mistake on my behalf. I was wearing a hat with the scripted “R” logo on it, which let everyone know my bias towards the kids from Hampshire, Mineral, and Morgan County.
Honestly, I just wanted to speed along the game.
The right call was made.
No need to cease play, let’s keep moving.
Well the coaches, players and fans dressed in purple from Berkeley responded unkindly towards my outburst.
Several threats were hurled in my direction, as they requested the umpire to “throw that coach out of the game,” and reminded me to “keep my mouth shut,” and that I violated the rules of American Legion dugout attire specified for coaches.
Technically they were right, except for one glaring thing, I’m not a coach.
And this is my fault because I broke the ethics and standards of journalism, to remain impartial and objective.
However, I did follow through on the journalistic rules of integrity regarding truthfulness, accuracy, fairness, and public accountability.
So where do I draw the line? Sometimes, it’s hard to tell.
Perhaps the best part of the situation was the reaction by the Romney kids in the dugout as they kindly informed me, “I got your back, bro.”
Journalistic integrity says to remain impartial and remain truthful.
Okay, let me be truthful, I’m not impartial. I am biased. I want our local teams to win.
I have witnessed first hand years of dedication, hard work, and parental sacrifice to achieve athletic accomplishment. It is particularly challenging to remain impartial when I witness acts of buffoonery.
With apologies to Post 14 supporters, I will be more conscientious of the lid on my dome and the color of my polo shirt to avoid identity confusion in the future, however, that experience will not alter my perception that authenticity should trump impartiality. o
