Trojans hit rough patch dropping 3 straight
SUNRISE SUMMIT —The Trojans entered last week with momentum, winning 4-straight games and sporting a 6-4 overall record. What a difference a week makes. Now the Trojans are under .500, in the midst of a 3-game losing streak.
The train came off the tracks last Friday at home against Keyser as the Trojans struggled to slow down Kaili Crowl who had a monster game, going 14-of-16 from the charity stripe, scoring 27 total points to pace the Golden Tornado to a 56-45 victory.
“She was so active on the floor, with the ball and without the ball, and she had some great shot fakes inside to draw a couple of fouls, and then to go 14-of-16 from the line was huge,” Keyser head Coach Josh Blowe said after the game.
The Golden Tornado held Hampshire to just 7 points in the 1st quarter while tossing in 20 points of their own. Crowl made her presence on the floor felt immediately scoring 15 points in the first 8 minutes of action.
“She started out by hitting some big shots which forced Hampshire to guard her,” explained Blowe.
“She’s a really gifted player.”
The Trojans made some defensive adjustments in the 2nd quarter, holding Keyser to just 8 points and scoring 17 of their own to make the score 28-24 at the half. Although Hampshire prevented Crowl from scoring a field goal after the 1st quarter, she was able to do damage from the charity stripe in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters knocking down 12 free throws during that time span.
In the 2nd half Keyser outscored Hampshire 28-21 to wrap up the 56-45 win.
Turnovers plagued the Trojans all game long as the offense struggled to find rhythm.
However, fouling was the major issue as the Trojans racked up 9 fouls in the first half and 10 fouls in the second half.
“We fouled too much,” Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley stated.
“When you put a player at the free throw line 16 times with a decent stroke you are giving away charity points. We have to do better with not fouling.”
Gracie Fields was the leading scorer for Hampshire with 14 points, Ellen Keaton scored 12, while Jada Fout and Nicole McManamay each finished with 6.
In addition to Kaili Crowl’s 27 points, other leading scorers for the Golden Tornado included Madi Broadwater with 13 points, Alexa Shoemaker had 7 points, Caitlyn Wolfe finished with 6 points, and Chloe Healy chipped in 2 points.
On Saturday evening, the Trojans were knotted up with Jefferson 26-26 at the half but the Cougars outscored Hampshire 22-5 in the 3rd quarter on their way to a 58-48 victory.
The failure to capitalize at the free throw line was the demise of Hampshire against Jefferson, as they took 27 shots from the charity stripe but only scored 11 points (40%).
“The story of the game against Jefferson was missed free throws. We lost by 10 points and missed 16 free throws,” Buckley pointed out.
“Besides Frankfort, I don’t think we have played anybody that's better than us, but we have some things to fix.”
Freshman Hannah Ault led the Trojans with 13 points against the Cougars and Gracie Fields finished with 12. Jada Fout scored 7 points while Kat Corbin added 5.
Jordan Carr led the way with 15 points for the Cougars, Macie Chrisman had 14, and Heaven Murray tossed in 12.
Hampshire looked to bounce back on Monday night but the Rams of Southern Garrett (10-0) kept their record unblemished scooping up a road victory 55-40.
Kat Corbin was the top scorer for Hampshire with 15 points, while Gracie Fields and Nicole McManamay both finished with 7.
Four players scored in double-digits for the Rams led by Brooke Davis with 16 points, Hannah Owens had 14, while Laina Holler and Jordyn Warnick both finished with 10.
Although the 3-game losing streak isn’t ideal, Coach Buckley isn’t worried about her group of girls.
“As long as we can put it together by March, that's the key.”
The Trojans (6-7) are back on the hardwood Thursday, Jan. 16, in Frostburg, Md. to play against Mountain Ridge. Varsity tips off at 7:30 p.m. o
