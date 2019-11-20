CHARLESTON — The magic carpet ride started on Thursday morning for the Trojan spikers as the Hampshire County community held a wonderful sendoff for the team before they headed to the state capital to compete in the state tournament.
“I want to give lots of love to our community who made our trip outstanding with all of the support they gave from being in the stands during the regular season to lining the streets on our way out of town to Charleston,” said Hampshire Head Coach Megan Fuller.
“We are proud to represent our school and county and hope to continue giving everyone something to cheer about.”
Unfortunately, the magic ride was halted in the Civic Center on Friday afternoon as the Trojans were eliminated in the quarterfinals in a 3-0 sweep by the No. 3 seed St. Albans Red Dragons.
It was the first trip to Charleston in 19 years for the Trojans and the first time under Head Coach Megan Fuller.
Hampshire (24-10-2) came out a little sluggish in the first set, allowing St. Albans to grab an early 5-1 lead, and they were able to maintain a 3-point cushion throughout the rest of the first set to grab victory 25-21.
Hampshire responded with vigor in game 2, jumping out to an early 5-2 lead, but the Red Dragons fired back and rallied to take leads at 10-9, 15-12, and then 20-19. From that point forward, the 2 teams traded blows in one of the most competitive sets of the season. The two teams were tied 23-23, 24-24, 25-25, 26-26, before Hampshire grabbed the lead at 27-26.
After a tipped ball ruling went against the Trojans at match point, the game was once again tied 27-27, but the Red Dragons managed to win the next 2 points to triumph in the decisive 2nd set 29-27.
“I think that we were playing tight and not to lose instead of communicating and being aggressive,” explained Fuller. “Some of that comes from being comfortable in the situation I am sure. We definitely were seeing more service errors than we usually do as well. We gave too many free points and in very competitive games, that will cost you the win.”
Trailing 2-0, and losing the previous match in extra frames, Hampshire was deflated coming into the third set as St. Albans went on to win 25-8 to eliminate the Trojans (3-0).
There were some different factors the Trojans faced playing in the Civic Center including the plastic tile flooring, the awkward lighting, and playing simultaneously with 2 other quarterfinal games in progress so late in the day.
Another challenge for the Trojans was getting used to playing with a different lineup, as senior libero Taylor Richman was not available due to her commitment with a school scheduled foreign exchange trip to Europe.
“Losing that position in the state playoff game definitely had an impact, however, I thought we were solid with the line-up that we used,” Fuller stated.
Statistically for the Trojans, Renee Killough finished with 5 service points, 3 aces, 10 kills, 1 assist and 1 dig. Corin Brinker had 5 points, 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 dig and 1 block. Lainee Selan tallied 2 points, 1 ace, 10 assists, and 1 dig. Kaley McDermeit wound up with 3 points and 1 dig while Ellen Keaton finished with 3 kills and 1 block. Emi Smith had 2 kills and Madison Mathias finished with 5 points, 1 kill, and 1 dig. Peyton Duncan tallied 1 service point and 1 dig while playing libero.
Hampshire clinched their bid into the state tournament by defeating Hedgesville in the Region 2 semifinals the previous weekend.
“I am very excited that we could elevate to this level of success,” said Fuller.
“Coming from a region where all people know is Musselman and Hedgesville, it is quite an accomplishment to make it to the state tournament. I think it would have been very easy for these ladies to succumb to the historical regional dominance and give up some of their fight when they went down two games against Hedgesville.”
Looking forward, the Trojans graduate 4 seniors including Taylor Richman, Corin Brinker, Kaley McDermeit and Ella Staley.
The returning core of the team will be back next year, including juniors Lainee Selan, Ellen Keaton and Renee Killough. Their experience playing under the bright lights of the Civic Center can only help with their goal of returning to the state championships next year.
“The one thing we couldn't be ready for is just the unknown of the event in general. We haven't had that experience so we were dealing with everything being new. I think having had a year under our belts would have certainly calmed nerves a bit.”
As far as the 2020 season is concerned, expectations have been raised.
“I believe that this experience will make it a more tangible goal for next year. Again, having that year under your belt helps your confidence level and allows you to see it as more realistic and not such a dream. The team was already talking about getting back there next year and many of them are looking for opportunities in the off-season.” o
