This afternoon West Virginia football coach Neal Brown will announce the 2020 early signing class to members of the media as Mountaineer fans ogle over the possibilities the future beholds.
With visions of a Big 12 championship off in the far distance, I wondered what was the minimum threshold for a team to make the playoffs related to recruiting rankings.
According to the sports network Stadium, West Virginia spent $626,311 on football recruiting expenses in 2018, which ranked 37th overall out of Power Five schools.
In general, there is a strong relationship between spending and recruiting class ranking, meaning the more a school spends on recruiting efforts, the better its recruiting class will be.
According to rivals.com, West Virginia currently has the 39th best recruiting class for 2020. Perhaps this is more of an indictment on WVU spending than it is on Neal Brown’s ability to sign top talent.
Since the inception in 2014-15, a total of 11 schools have been featured in the College Football Playoffs including Alabama (5 times), Clemson (5), Oklahoma (4), Ohio State (3), Georgia (1), Oregon (1), Florida State (1), Michigan State (1), Notre Dame (1), Washington (1), and LSU (1).
After compiling data from rivals.com, I mapped out the playoff team recruiting rankings and compared them to WVU since 2010.
In terms of average rank, Alabama finished on top with 2.3, then LSU (7.1), Georgia (7.7), Ohio State (7.8), Florida State (9.6), Clemson (10.7), Oklahoma (11.3), Notre Dame (12.5), Oregon (16.1), Washington (23.4), and Michigan State (29.9).
West Virginia finished with an average rank of (39.4) over the past decade, which is a far cry from the teams that consistently make the playoffs.
In terms of recruiting costs, Georgia is the top spender with $2.6 million while Alabama finishes in 2nd at $2.3 million. Those two SEC powerhouse programs spend nearly 4 times as much on their recruiting expenditures when compared to WVU. (Note: Notre Dame does not disclose financial information as it operates as a private institution.)
So what is the overall conclusion from Carroll’s Corner?
If Neal Brown and Mountaineer fans would like to see the flying WV compete for a national title, it is necessary to increase spending when it comes to recruiting efforts. At the bare minimum, recruiting expenses should match or exceed the amount spent by similar programs like Michigan State or Washington.
Can Coach Brown outperform the previous regime in terms of attracting top end talent without a significant increase in budget? That remains to be seen. o
