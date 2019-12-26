On Monday, January 6, HCP&R will begin taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2020 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through October 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks.
Pavilions for picnics, family reunions, or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park.
Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at APM Central Hampshire for only $55 per day.
If you have a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($75 for the whole park the entire day).
All our parks now have electric outlets, running water, and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at (304) 822-7300, or you may stop by the office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those hours.
We will also accept reservations via our email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. Don’t forget to get your reservations in early so you don’t miss out on that special place for your picnic or outing.
Christmas Festival of Lights
We are heading down the home stretch of the Christmas Festival of Lights for 2019. As of last Sunday night, over 4,300 cars had passed through Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park to enjoy the displays.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past six years.
We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to over 200 displays this year. New features for 2019 include a big reindeer catapult display in the middle of the park and a four-foot extension to our giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater, making it an 18-foot tree this year.
Also, don’t forget about our great musical display. When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to 106.5 FM and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio.
And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge. The Festival is open every night from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. through January 1, 2020.
Skiing/Tubing Trip to Canaan Valley Resort
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor a skiing/tubing trip to Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, WV, on Monday, Jan. 20, which is Martin Luther King Day.
The slopes are open for skiing from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and tubing times are as follows: Session A is 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Session B is from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Session C is from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
The special group rate for the day is as follows: Lift Ticket Only- $15; Lift Ticket Plus Ski Rental- $25; Lift Ticket Plus Snowboard Rental- $35; Tubing (All Sessions)- $8.
In order to get the group rate, just tell the clerk at the ticket window that you are with the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation group. Don’t miss this opportunity to hit the slopes with your friends while enjoying a great rate.
Rentals at Old CBMS
Two years ago, HCP&R entered into an agreement with the Hampshire County Board of Education to lease the gym, cafeteria, and four classrooms at Old CBMS.
Since then, we have spent considerable time and money on improvements to the facility.
Those improvements include new floor tiles in the boys’ dressing room, re-finishing the gymnasium floor, installing new LED lights in the gym and a single switch on the wall to turn them on, installing new floor and ceiling tiles in the cafeteria, painting the cafeteria, purchasing enough tables and chairs to accommodate 164 people in the cafeteria, purchasing new appliances for the home economics room, installing a new door and a keypad lock on the main entrance to the gym, employing a cleaning service to clean the entire facility, and installing a surveillance system for both the gym and the cafeteria.
The HCP&R Board has worked hard to make OCBMS a first-class facility, and it is now available for the public to rent.
If you would like to reserve the gym for basketball, volleyball, birthday parties, or any other indoor activity, it is now available for rent at $30 per hour.
If you would like to rent the cafeteria and the home economics room, which has a refrigerator, two stoves, ample counter space, and one sink, those two are available for one price of $40 per hour.
The cafeteria is perfect for meetings, reunions, receptions, and community gatherings.
All proceeds from rentals will go toward improvements and repairs on the OCBMS facility. To reserve these facilities, email HCP&R at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, or call us at (304) 822-7300.
Get your reservation in early so you don’t miss the chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities. ο
