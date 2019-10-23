SUNRISE SUMMIT — The streak is over. The Trojan girls nearly made it through the entire season without a tally in the L column, but sectional rival Jefferson was able to knock off Hampshire 4-1 last Thursday.
Although the loss spoils a perfect season there are positives that come out of the defeat, including unloading the mental burden of the unbeaten streak and giving the Trojans the bitter taste of defeat.
No doubt about it, after an 8-day layoff Hampshire came out rusty against the Cougars.
“We had a flat start and struggled to get going against Jefferson,” said Head Coach Troy Crane.
“We just didn’t make things happen. It seemed we wanted to watch it happen. That loss falls squarely on my shoulders for not having us prepared mentally.”
Coming off the loss Thursday the Trojans were geared up and ready to go playing under the lights of Rannells Field on Friday night and knocking off Washington 6-1 to finish the year with an incredible record of (16-1-1).
“We came out with a chip on our shoulders and our team’s movement was fantastic,” explained Crane.
“Our off the ball movement was as sharp as we have seen it all year. Just wish we could bottle that. I never thought, I would see Washington throw in the towel, so to speak, against us.”
With the victory over the Patriots, the Trojans locked up homefield advantage for the Sectional Championship which will be played on Rannells Field on Thursday, Oct. 24 with a 6 p.m. start time. Hampshire will play the winner of the Jefferson / Washington game on Tuesday night.
So what will it take for the Trojans to win their first sectional championship in school history?
Coach Crane detailed, “We have to be the aggressor throughout the entire contest. Win a high percentage of 50/50 balls. Move as a unit off the ball. Play with our defensive presence and movement. We can’t watch the win happen, we have to make the win happen.” o
