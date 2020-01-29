Last year I laid out 8 prop bets for you to toss a little cheddar on to make the Super Bowl more interesting, and if you had action on all 8 of my bets, you would have made money.
This year I will attempt to match my mark from last season, hitting 5 out of 8 bets, and with a little help, I hope to do even better. Without further ado, here are my favorite prop bets for Super Bowl LIV
Demi Lovato, length of National Anthem (Over 123.5 seconds, -145)
Demi Lovato is a slow singer that holds her notes when bellowing out words. The sneaky part of this bet is the flyover aspect. Since the game is being played outdoors in Miami, there is certain to be a flyover that comes into play late into the National Anthem which will more than secure the over 123.5 seconds to hit.
Will Joe Montana toss the coin? (No -300)
With apologies to Terry Bradshaw and Tom Brady, the greatest Super Bowl QB of all-time will not be waltzing to midfield to flip a piece of metal. The Notre Dame graduate spent time playing for both the 49ers and Chiefs, but his loyalties will always remain with the 49ers. I’m guessing ‘Cool Joe’ will be watching from a luxury box or at home with his family.
Will Shakira and J-Lo twerk during halftime show (Yes +190)
Hampshire Review journalist Emma June Grosskopf implores you to lay some dead presidents on this bet. “Without a doubt, J-Lo and Shakira will be flaunting their booties and shaking what their mother gave them,” Grosskopf stated with a large smile. She continued ranting and raving about her strong belief in the booty shake, stating that each artist has multiple songs that highlight the derriere. This bet is a bottom feeder in my opinion, but I am willing to risk it.
Will Alex Rodriguez be shown during halftime? (No -300)
To the chagrin of my Jennifer Lopez loving co-workers, Fox will have more taste than to broadcast arguably the most notorious cheating baseball player of the past two decades.
Will Kaepernick’s name be mentioned during the game? (Yes +100)
The infamous kneeler will be mentioned considering the last time the San Francisco 49ers played in the Super Bowl he was at the helm in the Harbaugh Bowl, won by Baltimore. Although the NFL would prefer his name to be erased from history, not stating his name would be a glaring omission.
Color of the liquid poured on the game winning coach (Clear +300)
Although the jug will have Gatorade inscribed on the side, water is the preference of winning coaches everywhere. I believe Kyle Shanahan will be doused in the substance preferred by most high-end athletes, water.
Who will the MVP of the game thank first? (God +264)
Teammates is the strong favorite but I put my money and my faith in God. Betting against God? Far be it for me to bet against the man upstairs.
Will anyone say they are going to Disney World? (Yes +140)
A time-honored tradition is the MVP announcing that he is going to Disney World immediately after the game. Since the game is being played in Florida, the Mickey Mouse vibes will be on high as Jimmy G announces his plans to attend the Magic Kingdom. o
