Hampshire grad wins coach of the year
CHARLESTON — Heather Halfin, head volleyball coach at Philip Barbour High School in Philippi, was honored at the state volleyball tournament this past weekend as the National Federation Coaches Association 2019 Coach of the Year. This is the 2nd time Halfin has received this prestigious award as she was honored in 2007 as well.
“There are so many phenomenal volleyball coaches throughout the state, that it is amazing to be recognized as one of them, and one of the best,” said Coach Halfin.
“Of course, being named Coach of the Year for a sport that I love so much is an honor. Volleyball has been such a huge part of my life for so long, that I truly feel blessed to coach it. This award does not belong to me though, it belongs to the hundreds of girls that I have coached over the years who have helped me be successful.”
Halfin, formerly Heather Abramski, is a 1993 graduate of Hampshire High School in Romney. There she was a standout in basketball and volleyball. She attended Alderson Broaddus College in Philippi on a full volleyball scholarship.
Heather is the daughter of Joseph Abramski of Long Island, New York and Deborah Pizzola of Winchester, Virginia.
Halfin has been at the helm of the Philip Barbour volleyball program for the past 18 years. Before that she volunteered several years as the assistant coach.
“When I took over the volleyball program, I was privileged to start out my career by working under head coach Debbie Spears,” explained Halfin.
“One of the biggest things that she taught me is that teams have to trust in each other and in you if you want them to perform. I have done my best to make sure that my girls love volleyball. I do this by mixing up drills, strategies, and by trying to keep things fresh from day-to-day. I also try to make sure that my girls are learning so much more than volleyball when they are with me. While I have always had some standout players, I try to really push a team concept where everyone's role is as important as the other. Whether you are a setter, libero, or power hitter, everyone has to work together for the team to work. My team is my family.”
Halfin has had tremendous success as coach of the Colts winning state championships in 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2005. The Colts made it to the state tournament for the 18th straight season going (49-10-2) but were eliminated in the semifinals by Shady Spring.
In addition to coaching, Halfin teaches English and advises the yearbook, a role that requires a lot of extra time and effort. In the past, Halfin has also served as a class sponsor and a summer Gear-Up teacher. She often volunteers as a chaperone on school trips and at school dances.
Halfin currently resides in Moatsville with her husband, Josh, and two children, Mason and MacKenna.
“My husband and kids have also been huge supporters of me on my journey, as they are always patient with my time and willing to share me.” o
