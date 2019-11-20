CLARKSBURG — After coming off a tough season in 2018-19, the Trojans paddlers started the 2019-20 campaign with a bang as the boys team took 5th place with 78 points and the girls finished in 6th place with 81 points.
Although the boys struggled mightily last season, this year will be much different and Head Coach Lisa Lease isn’t shocked by their strong start.
“No, I wasn’t surprised,” said Lease. “I could tell from day 1 that we would have a strong boys team. Right now, freestyle is the strength of the boys squad.”
The boys took 5th out of a total of 9 teams with Bridgeport taking 1st place, Washington 2nd and Robert C. Byrd 3rd.
For the boys, Ethan Thorne set a personal best in the 50-yard freestyle coming in 8th place (26.98). Austin Voit finished 13th (28.76), Austin Eglinger 14th (28.80), Anthony Voit 19th (30.73), Trent Lupton 20th (31.13), Coltyn Kile 24th (32.41), Jeffrey Combs 25th (33.76, a personal best), Ty Keiter 30th (37.32) and Ryan Quick 33rd (42.30).
Ethan Thorne set his own personal best in the 100-yard freestyle coming in 6th place with a time of (59.63). Also Austin Eglinger took 10th place in the backstroke (1:37.50).
On the girls side of the meet, Hampshire as a team took 6th out of 10 squads with Bridgeport winning 1st place, Washington 2nd, and Fairmont Sr. in 3rd.
Individually for the girls Bria Edgell was the star of the meet for the Trojans as she broke her own school record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of (1:19.32).
“I worked on my arm strength, endurance, and backstroke kicking,” explained Edgell as to why she was able to improve upon her record from last season.
“Bria knows what she wants to do in the pool and where she wants to be,” commented Coach Lease.
Jordan Haslacker had an excellent meet setting her personal best in the girls 50-yard freestyle to come in 8th place (30.81) and in the 100-yard freestyle (1:09.03) for 6th place.
Bria Edgell took 5th place in the 50-yard free (29.91), while Zoe Grim set a personal best in 9th place (31.01) and Alex Kile swam a personal best for 18th (34.70).
Taylor Kirk swam a personal best in the 100-yard freestyle touching the wall in 15th place (1:19).
Maggie Odom swam a personal best in the girls 200-yard free (2:52) for 8th place.
With the fast start to the season, have expectations been raised?
“We are coming fast out of the gate and I expect us to improve and get stronger throughout the season,” stated Lease.
“I think they are more encouraged because there are more kids that came out to swim this season and that has motivated them. A lot of the returners helped recruit some of the new kids and they have been helpful in motivating them.”
Next up for the Trojan swimmers is a meet at Shepherd University on Saturday Nov. 23 starting at 4:30 p.m. o
