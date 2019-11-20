“Della Moreland is a big time competitor, and a great addition to our athletic department here at Glenville State. She has the mindset and the work ethic to have success at the college level in the multi-events. I can see her being a very strong heptathlete for the Pioneers,” said Jesse Skiles, GSC Director of Athletics.
“We are extremely lucky to have Della on our team, She is very smart in her approach to life on and off the track,” commented Logan Harrison, Assistant Track & Field and Cross Country Coach.
“Della has built a good connection with the athletes she participated with during cross country and is a huge part of the improvements the team was able to make this season. With the combined workload of being in the land resource department and being a heptathlete, time management is a must,” said Harrison. “Della’s relaxed demeanor and strong work ethic are the reasons she is bound for success in all aspects of her college career. I look forward to being able to work with Della and watch her grow throughout her time at GSC and beyond.” o
