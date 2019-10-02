With highs soaring up into the low nineties, it is easy to get discouraged at this point in the archery season. Even with the high temps, it is still possible to find success on an early season whitetail. The key is the same as it always is this time of year. Find the food, find the beds, and position yourself in between the two. The only difference when it is hot, is that bucks are typically bedding, and feeding in different locations than they do when temperatures are seasonal, or below.
Bedding
This time of the year, bucks are usually beginning to seek thick cover, as their velvet has been stripped, and their bachelor groups are beginning to break up. But when it is extremely warm, bucks will revert back to their summertime beds in order to have more airflow during the hot hours of the day. The areas are often times in the shaded areas of grown up fields, or on the edge of thermal cover, such as pine or cedar patches. In mountain country, instead of entering laurel patches like they do later in the season, it is typical to find beds in fallen treetops or rock structures, because they are able to stay hidden, while maintaining air flow in order to keep cool. Once you find an area like this where the deer are bedding in hot weather, the next step is to find where they are feeding.
Food
It is no secret that in the early part of the archery season that deer are hitting the newly dropped acorns in the timber. This year, there are very few white oaks, which helps narrow down potential feeding areas for deer. Right now, it is key to get out and find the red oaks that are dropping heavily, close to warm weather bedding. Once a tree is located, it is almost a guarantee that the deer will be digging in the leaves for those dropped acorns. It is difficult to kill a buck on a field when it is warm, simply because they are not moving far in the daylight. Hot oak trees is where the majority of the action is at.
Strategy
With it being so warm, the deer typically will not travel long distances in the daylight, meaning you must setup as close to bedding as possible, on the exit trail heading to food, without being detected. I prefer to use a climber, or a mobile lock-on stand in this situation, because the patterns are changing so much. It takes a little bit more work, as you have to carry the stand in, then climb the tree quietly, but it can pay off big time with a little bit of practice.
Conclusion
Keep in mind, the strategy above is mainly used for hunting deer in warm weather, because they behave much differently when the temps are high, than they do when temps are seasonal, or below. Remember, if you get lucky and end up killing a buck under these conditions, the deer needs to be taken care of quickly in order to harvest as much meat as possible. Don’t let the high temperatures deter you from hunting. Get out there and give it a go!
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.