When John Denver sung about those Country Roads taking him home to the place where he belongs, I can totally relate. Most West Virginians know the song word for word and grew up listening to it from birth. It’s the theme song for West Virginia University and has been played at every home football pre-game show since 1972. Although his geography might have been a little off with mentioning the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah River we all still like the song.
Well I guess the Shenandoah River flows along the state border for a few miles so I’ll give ole’ John that but the Blue Ridge Mountains are in Virginia. The line “Life is old there, older than the trees, younger than the mountains, growin’ like a breeze” rings true as our Appalachian Mountains are ancient and have been eroding for thousands of years. It’s hard to believe that these mountains once looked like the Rocky Mountains which are young compared to ours.
I often times find myself on many of our back roads for work and recreation. West Virginia maintains over 35,000 miles of roads every year. Some get maintained better than others and many have plenty of potholes but that’s what makes them country roads. The further back you get off the beaten path the bumpier the roads tend to get.
I find that I tend to admire the surroundings more on the teeth chattering bumpy roads. It could be anything from beautiful wildflowers growing abundantly in a rolling field, to an old barn up a hollow, or even just a deer munching on clover. There’s back roads running up every hollow and a person can drive for days and not be on the same road twice.
There are many hazards that keep you on guard on the curvy roads. Fallen trees, big rocks rolling off a hill, deer, crazy fools that drive left of center in a blind curve are just a few of the obstacles one might face on any given day. Not to mention dodging all the potholes as well.
With autumn soon approaching those country roads will become more colorful with all the changing leaves. Vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows will dot the landscape and there’s no better time to take a drive than then. Leaves will be falling all around and that cool crisp smell of fall will fill the air. If you can’t tell, I’m ready for October!
The line “I hear her voice, in the mornin’ hour she calls me” reminds me of waking up in the woods along with all the other critters on that highly anticipated first day of hunting season. Driving those country roads in the pre dawn light in route to my favorite hunting grounds is something I’ll never get tired of.
It’s hard to believe that summer is almost over and school starts in a couple weeks. The great thing about living in West Virginia is that we get to drive these country roads that lead us home everyday. I’ll let the words to John Denver’s hit song wrap this column up. Ya’ll sing along with me now…
“Country roads, take me home, to the place I belong, West Virginia, mountain momma, take me home country roads, take me home, now country roads, take me home, now country roads”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.