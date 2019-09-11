HCP&R will sponsor a Clay Shoot at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs this Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The cost for the shoot will be as follows: 1 round of 25 clays using your own gun and shells will be $10; 1 round of 25 clays using your own gun and purchasing shells from Cacapon will be $10; 1 round of 25 clays using Cacapon’s guns and shells will be $20.
To get to the shooting range, turn onto the main park road and proceed to the tennis courts. Turn left at the tennis courts and follow the road up the mountain for approximately one mile. The name of the range is Wobble Range.
If you are interested in the shoot, we still have plenty of room to accommodate you, as only four of the fifteen allotted spots have been filled as of now. To register, email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, or call us at (304) 822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. You may also register in person at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours.
Sugar and Spikes Volleyball Clinic
The Hampshire High School Volleyball Team and HCP&R are offering an introductory volleyball clinic for all girls in grades three through five during the fall season. The clinic will introduce players to different aspects of the game under the direction of HHS Head Coach Megan Fuller and the HHS volleyball players. The registration fee for the clinic is $50.
The program is limited to 20 participants selected on a first-come-first-served basis. Each participant will be paired with a member of the HHS team who will guide her through the fundamental skills of the game, concentrating on passing, setting, serving, and hitting. Participants will also play some introductory games with an emphasis on court movement, communication, and aggressiveness.
Dates and times for the clinic are as follows:
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6-7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 30, 6-7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3, 6-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6-7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14, Introduction at HHS Game, be at the gym at 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6-7p.m.
There are three ways to register for the clinic. First, log onto the HCP&R website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and click on, fill out, and send the Program Registration Form, which is at the bottom of the home page. Payment may then be mailed to P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or you may pay at the first meeting of the clinic.
Second, you may register in person at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Also, you may register in person the first night of the clinic. For more details about the clinic, contact Coach Megan Fuller at mfuller@k12.wv.us. Remember, only 20 applicants will be accepted, so get your registration in quickly. Don’t miss out on this chance to learn to play the game the Trojan Way.
Bicycle Fun Ride
Our sixth annual Bicycle Fun Ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The ride will cover the ten-mile stretch from Capon Bridge to Yellow Spring along Cacapon River Road. We will start and end at the Capon Bridge Town Park, where we will hold a free luncheon after the ride. Drinks and snacks will also be provided for all participants before and during the ride.
As he has in the past, Ken Caldwell is doing a lot of the legwork for the ride. He says that drivers on Cacapon River Road are used to seeing bikers on that road, so traffic shouldn’t be a problem. We chose a longer but flatter course, which should please some of the less accomplished riders.
Ken has even offered to hold a short informational meeting before the ride to cover bike safety and etiquette when riding a public road. Don’t miss this opportunity to spend some time outdoors riding through some of the most picturesque scenery that you will find anywhere in Hampshire County.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is progressing on the new conference center at Hampshire Park. Asbestos was found in the paint on the roof of the present dining hall, and Mainline Corporation from Buckhannon removed the roof and disposed of the contaminated materials.
H&H Excavating from Augusta has begun the process of demolishing the remainder of the building and hauling away all the debris. After demolition is completed, we will employ an excavator to level and compact the building site.
Pioneer Pole Buildings from Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania, has set dates to begin construction of the shell for the new conference center. aThey will deliver the materials on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and they are set to drill the holes and start building on Oct. 7.
Construction is expected to take ten to fourteen days. Once the shell is finished, we will employ a local contractor yet to be determined to complete the work on the interior of the facility.
The 6,600-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions. If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at (304) 822-7300, or send us an email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Gary Crane Cup Final Round
The pursuit for the Gary Crane Cup will culminate with the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort on Oct. 8.
The festivities will begin at 12:30 with lunch in the main dining room, with the first tee times slated to begin at 1. The cost for lunch and golf is just $25. We will award the 2019 Crane Cup to both a gross and a net champion at the conclusion of the Final Round.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s best golf courses. o
