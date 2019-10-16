SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – This year’s West Virginia fall trout stockings will run as scheduled during the weeks of Oct. 21 and 28, despite the long stretches of summer heat and dry conditions across the state, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR).
“We are hoping for more rain but fall trout stocking is still on,” said DNR Hatchery Program Manager Jim Hedrick. “The staff will do the best they can to pick areas where there is enough water to put out the trout for the benefit of fall anglers.”
Trout will be stocked in 26 streams and 11 lakes and ponds, as indicated in the 2019 Fishing Regulations booklet.
Following the procedure established in the fall of 2018, the trout will be stocked later in the month. Until last year, fall trout stocking traditionally occurred during the week of Columbus Day and the following week.
“There are several reasons for delaying the trout stocking,” said Paul Johansen, chief of the DNR Wildlife Resources Section. “This time of year is typically very dry and water temperatures can be very warm, and that’s certainly been the case this year. Delaying the stocking by even one week increases the chance of rain falling and the water temperatures getting cooler.”
The schedule change also helps hatchery staff ensure trout spawning is completed in a timely fashion and those large brood fish can be put out to anglers.
Call the Fishing Hotline at 304-558-3399 or visit www.wvdnr.gov each afternoon to find out which streams and lakes have been stocked each day.
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.