Trojan girls defeat patriots 3-1, first time in Hampshire history
SUNRISE SUMMIT — There was a feeling of relief and exuberance after the Trojan kickers knocked off the Washington Patriots on Saturday as Coach Troy Crane exclaimed, “It feels good to get the monkey off our back.”
Bye, bye, monkey, hello 6-0. The start of the season has been exceptional for Hampshire as they have torched the competition with a high octane offense and a stingy defense.
The week started off well for the Trojans as they dismantled the Indians of Berkeley Springs 7-0. Senior star Emma Shreve booted home 2 goals while Nicole McManamay, Morgan Pyles, Maggie Slocum, Kaelyn Knight, and Emma Curry all finished with a goal, while Cali Kobasiar picked up the clean sheet in net.
Next up for this senior led squad was getting revenge on Washington after the Patriots came into Sunrise Summit and won the Sectional Title last season.
This time Hampshire headed to the eastern panhandle and played a physical style of soccer that kept Washington on tilt as Kaelyn Knight led the way with 2 goals and Emma Shreve tickled the twine with 1 goal.
“She’s a worker,” said Coach Crane when referring to Kaelyn Knight’s style of play. “She dedicated herself in the offseason and it really shows.”
So far this season Hampshire is averaging a ridiculous 6.5 goals per game while the defense is only allowing .66 goals per game. Whether its a result of an easier schedule to open the season, or that this might be the best Hampshire High girls soccer team in history, that will show over time, but regardless the win over Washington has put other teams in the region on notice that these girls are here to play.
The JV team was also in action last week and they knocked off the Keyser Golden Tornado on Alumni Field 2-0.
This week the Trojans played against Fort Hill on Tuesday night then they hit the road to test their skills against Martinsburg on Sept. 12.
To hear more details on the impressive start to the girls soccer season, check out episode 2 of the Nick & Nittany Show that will be published later this week. Coach Troy Crane sits down to talk about how the program has grown over the past 19 years, how he manages this talented group of girls, and why he prefers to play a physical brand of soccer. o
