Capon Bridge girls basketball results
PVL Semifinal Game 8th grade
Capon Bridge 33 Pendleton County 29
Izzy Blomquist 19 pts
Hailee Jenkins 1 pt
Dakota Strawderman 1 pt, 11 rebounds
Mulledy Jane Cook 12 pts, 4 rebounds
PVL Final
Capon Bridge 36 Tucker Valley 28
Izzy Blomquist 8 pts, 3 assists, 6 steals
Jaden Kerns 4 pts,
Hailee Jenkins 4 pts, 4 rebounds, 3 steals
Dani Knight 2 pts
Dakota Strawderman 16 pts, 11 rebounds
Mulledy Jane Cook 2 pts, 10 rebounds
Final Record 17-1
7th grade results
PVL Semifinal Game
CBMS 37 Petersburg 25
Ava Call 7 pts, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
Jaleigh Dixon 2 pts, 6 rebounds
Della Knight 1 pt, 2 assists, 3 steals
Kora McBride 21 pts, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 8 steals
Addy Brill 6 pts, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Record 11-4
PVL Championship
CB 21 Moorefield 28
HHS Boys JV end season with winning record
Coach Nichols and the Hampshire Junior Varsity Boys Basketball team finished their season last weekend, sporting a winning record of 11-9. The boys split a pair of games in a tournament at Petersburg beating Lewis County and falling to University High.
Pendleton pushes past Paw Paw 77-46
Coby Ridgeway scored 19 points to lead the Pirates while Dylan Moreland tossed in 16. Bailey Thompson led all scorers with 21 points.
Signup for the 3rd annual Shader charity 5k
The Annual Shader Charity 5K is right around the corner. Every year for the last 3 years, we have hosted a charity 5k to raise money for various organizations in need in the Frostburg community. The race first raised money for the Frostburg Police department, and then for a scholarship program to help juniors and seniors in financial hardship complete their degrees. Last year, we exceeded the previous donation of $5000 for the FSU Counseling center. This year, we are poised to make the largest donation yet to the FSU Veteran's center. I have attached the flyer for sponsorship in case anyone knows someone who may be interested.
We have a very loyal and supportive group of sponsors, volunteers and runners that come back every year to participate in the race. As supportive and helpful as we all are, we need some help getting the word out about the race.This is where you all come in. I am happy to speak with any of you to answer any questions you may have, and speak to the necessity of this race. The event has evolved from being just a race to becoming a spring homecoming for most who participate. There is a Friday night pasta dinner at Giuseppe's in Frostburg, followed by the race on Saturday at 10am. After the race there is a post race gathering for lunch and planned evening events as well.
Facebook Event - http://www.tinyurl.com/FBshader5k
Online Registion - Runners - http://www.tinyurl.com/shader5k
Volunteers - http://www.tinyurl.com/shader5kvolunteer
HCYSL selling t-shirts to benefit Bella Bauserman
The Hampshire County Youth Soccer League is selling shirts to help with Bella’s medical costs. If you would like to purchase a t-shirt, please contact Kathy Strawn at 540-450-6866 or message on facebook.
YS to AXL = $15, 2X to 4X = $18.
Frankfort Youth Softball (Hampshire County Youth Softball)
Frankfort Youth Softball is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to promoting girls youth softball in the local area including Hampshire County. Frankfort Youth Softball supports approximately 100 girls, organized in teams of U6, U8, U10, U12, 14U & U17 age divisions. We strive to provide a safe, positive, youth softball experience for each player, parent and coach. We are dedicated to the advancement and long-term player development of physical, emotional, and social skills. Search Hampshire County Youth Girls Softball on Facebook to access the link for registration. In the teammate request write in Hampshire County. If you have questions contact GT Parsons, 304-671-8558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.