SUNRISE SUMMIT - The Hampshire (8-14) boys basketball team looks to end a 5-year dry spell this evening as the Trojans travel to Washington (10-12) for a semifinal sectional playoff game against the Patriots.
The last time Hampshire was able to tally a win in the postseason, coach Orie Pancione was the man in charge of the basketball program, while Travis Clower was showing off his elite ability to score the basketball, dropping in 19 points to defeat Lewis County 39-37 in the sectional championship.
Since then, Hampshire has failed to notch a postseason victory. Reclassification happened in 2016, which grouped the Trojans with their current sectional foes, Washington and Jefferson.
With the recent announcement of the new classifications for the upcoming 2020-21 season, this will be Hampshire’s final opportunity to knock off the Patriots and Cougars in the playoffs, before reclassification takes shape next year.
After winning 8 games in the regular season (more wins than in the previous 3 seasons combined), Hampshire head coach Danny Alkire feels like his team prepped to do some damage this week.
In order to win a sectional championship, Coach Alkire needs to get his team to win their 1st playoff game, starting with Washington this evening.
What would a playoff win mean to Coach Alkire?
“It would mean a lot to the program. I don’t know how to put any words to that.
Where we were 4-3 years ago, it’s great to be in this position. This would help solidify what the team accomplished this year,” Alkire explained.
In terms of reality, the Trojans have an excellent shot to knock off the Patriots, as the two teams split the season series.
Hampshire won 68-66 on Sunrise Summit in late December but Washington came away with a victory 74-58 in early February.
Last year in the sectional semifinal, Washington narrowly escaped with a 48-46 win on their home court, as a last second shot ended the Trojan season in dramatic fashion.
If the Trojans want to come away with a win tonight, several things must happen.
“One of the biggest factors will be getting the ball upcourt, but also understanding the situation of the game,” explained Coach Alkire.
In terms of scoring, look for Trevor Sardo and his tag-team buddy Drew Keckley to do the heavy lifting.
“We put in a couple of new offensive sets this week, looking to get Sardo and Keckley the ball. Drew has been feeling his shot lately and Trevor continues to get looks driving to the basket,” said Alkire.
If Hampshire pulls off the upset in Charles Town this evening, they will travel to Shenandoah Junction on Friday to play in the sectional championship game against Jefferson.
The Cougars swept the season series against Hampshire, winning 70-51 on their home court and 71-64 in Sunrise Summit.
Although the thoughts of a sectional championship are not yet on the mind of Coach Alkire, as he is staying focused on step one in the playoffs - defeating Washington, he did mention how important a championship would mean to HHS.
“Just the thought of winning a sectional championship, I would love that for our school and our community,” stated Coach Alkire.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at Washington HS.
If the Trojans win, Hampshire will play Jefferson in Shenandoah Junction with tipoff at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6.
Trojan stat leaders
Points per game
Drew Keckley: 12.3
Trevor Sardo: 11.5
Seth Eaton: 4.9
Christian Hicks: 4.8
Matt Kerns: 4.7
Rebounds per game
Matt Kerns: 4.3
Christian Hicks: 3.2
Drew Keckley: 3.1
Caleb Cannon: 2.7
Tyler Shanholtz: 2.1
Assists per game
Drew Keckley: 2.2
Trevor Sardo: 1.9
Austin Ramsay: 0.8
Christian Hicks: 0.8
Caleb Cannon: 0.7
Free throw %
Trevor Sardo: 65% (54/83)
Carter Smith: 64% (16/25)
Tyler Shanholtz: 63% (20/32)
Seth Eaton: 62% (8/13)
Drew Keckley: 60% (33/55)
Total 3-pointers
Drew Keckley: 36
Trevor Sardo: 31
Seth Eaton: 21
Total 2-pointers
Drew Keckley: 64
Trevor Sardo: 56
Matt Kerns: 40
Christian Hicks: 38
Trojan Boys basketball
Record: 8-14
Sectional Playoffs
opponent: Washington
when: 7:00 p.m. on 03/04
where: Charles Town
opponent: Jefferson *
when: 7:00 p.m. on 03/06
where: Shenandoah Junction
* = Winner of Washington/HHS will play Jefferson on Friday
