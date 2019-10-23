Bengals drop games over weekend
B-team lost 20-7. Landon Eversole hit David White on a deep 60-yard pass over the middle to put the Bengals at the 3-yard line. Then a 3-yard run by Eversole off tackle to score. Eversole ran around the right side and bulldozed his way over two Cowboy defenders for the conversion. 14-7 at the half. C-team lost 40-19 to the Winchester Redskins. Rennick Billmeyer and Brinn Childers lead the scoring for the Bengals. D-team lost 28-0.
Mini-T’s lose playoff game
The Hampshire Mini-T’s ‘C’ team was eliminated from the playoffs with a 20-0 loss to Keyser. The team finishes the season with a 3-6 overall record.
MS Cross Country Results
Oct. 17, at Capon Bridge (MAC)
Boys TEAM RESULTS: 1. Romney Middle, 65, 2. Harpers Ferry, 66, 3. Capon Bridge, 67, 4. Shepherdstown, 69, 5. Wildwood, 96, 6. Charlestown, 143, 7. Warm Springs, 185, 8. Paw Paw, N.S.
Boys INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 3. Caleb Vandevander, 13:15, 7. Garrett Mcdermeit, 13:42, 11. Brady Stump, 14:06, 22. Carter Pyles, 14:39, 27. Caden Davis, 15:15, 49. Cyrus Chaney, 17:47.
Girls TEAM RESULTS: 1. Capon Bridge, 34, 2. Shepherdstown, 45, 3. Harpers Ferry, 71, 4. Warm Springs, 99, 5. Wildwood, 149, 6. Romney, 154, 7. Charlestown, 162.
Girls INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 21. McKenna Cook, 16:49, 23. Lexy Lee, 17:06, 40. Kierra Westfall, 18:13, 43. Paige Voit, 18:32, 45. Piper Dawson, 18:40, 54. Abigail Handy, 19:04.
MS Volleyball Capon Bridge
Vs. Wildwood A team only
Set 1 11-25 CB
Set 2 14-25 CB
Vs. Capon Bridge
Harpers Ferry A team only
Set 1 25-12 Harpers Ferry
Set 2 25-16 Harpers Ferry
Vs. Moorefield B team
Set 1 25-15 Moorefield
Set 2 25-23 Moorefield
A team
Set 1 27-25 Moorefield
Set 2 20-25 CB
Set 3 21-25 CB
vs. Warm Springs
B team
Set 1 14-25 CB
Set 2 14-25 CB
A team
Set 1 11-25 CB
Set 2 16-25 CB
Romney Volleyball Results
RMS vs Harper's Ferry
9-25 HF
25-19 RMS
19-25 HF
RMS vs Wildwood
25-3 RMS
25-12 RMS
RMS vs Charles Town
19-25 CT
25-15 RMS
25-16 RMS
RMS vs Shepherdstown
25-18 RMS
25-5 RMS
